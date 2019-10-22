Will Lambley
Rejoice Christian • Readers choice
Senior nose guard, who is legally blind, had a 1-yard touchdown run and a tackle in the undefeated Eagles’ 77-13 victory over Quapaw. He had the largest winning margin this season — 614 votes — over Berryhill’s Chase Smith.
Editor’s note: Each Saturday, we’ll post an online poll of eight candidates on whom to vote. Voting ends 3 p.m. Tuesday and we’ll print the winner Wednesday.
Chase Smith
Berryhill • Staff choice
Senior linebacker had three sacks, a fumble recovery that set up a touchdown and a 1-yard rushing TD in the undefeated Chiefs’ 34-7 win at Cascia Hall.
Send football player of the week nominations to Barry Lewis before 4 p.m. Saturdays at barry.lewis @tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8393.