Laken Clowdus
Bartlesville • Readers choice
Senior running back had 37 carries for 256 yards and four touchdowns in a 54-34 win over Sand Springs. He finished 150 votes ahead of runner-up Jakoby Gouldsby of Haskell. Clowdus was a Week 6 nominee last year, but fell short in the voting after he had 42 rushes for 213 yards and a TD in a 29-27 win at Sand Springs.
Editor’s note: Each Saturday, we’ll post an online poll of eight candidates on whom to vote. Voting ends 3 p.m. Tuesday and we’ll print the winner Wednesday.
Jimmie Coleman
Muskogee • Staff choice
Senior running back had 28 rushes for 291 yards and four touchdowns, including a 90-yarder, in a 34-6 victory over Sapulpa.
Send football player of the week nominations to Barry Lewis before 4 p.m. Saturdays at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8393.