Jake Miller
Berryhill • Staff choice
Junior quarterback completed 28-of-43 passes for 397 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-33 win over Cushing. Threw the game-winning TD to Dawson James in the final minute to extend the Chiefs’ regular-season winning streak to 33 games.
Editor’s note: Each Saturday, we’ll post an online poll of eight candidates on whom to vote. Voting ends 3 p.m. Tuesday and we’ll print the winner Wednesday.
Joe Whiteley
Sperry • Readers choice
Senior linebacker/running back scored on a 52-yard run and a 20-yard reception that was set up by his fumble recovery, and he had 10 tackles to lead the Pirates’ defense in a 37-15 win over Kingston. Had a game-high 69 rushing yards on six carries and three catches for 27 yards.
Send football player of the week nominations to Barry Lewis before 4 p.m. Saturdays at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8393.