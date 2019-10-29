Nate Anderson
Rejoice Christian • Readers choice
Senior running back/linebacker had 19 rushes for 203 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-0 win at Commerce. Also had nine tackles and an interception. It’s the second consecutive week that a Rejoice player has won the poll, following Will Lambley. Anderson won by 29 votes over Bartlesville’s Caden Davis.
Editor’s note: Each Saturday, we’ll post an online poll of eight candidates on whom to vote. Voting ends 3 p.m. Tuesday and we’ll print the winner Wednesday.
Trae Washington
Central • Staff choice
Senior receiver had seven catches for 316 yards and four TDs in a 57-24 win at Stilwell. Last year, he had another big game against Stilwell with 12 carries for 317 yards and four TDs, plus a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in a 58-51 victory.
