Marcus Esparza
Sapulpa • Staff choice
Senior running back/linebacker had 17 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns, two catches for 14 yards, five tackles, a pass breakup and blocked a punt, and a 46-yard average with a long of 53 on three punts in a 49-24 victory at Class 5A No. 5 Claremore.
Each Saturday, we'll post an online poll of eight candidates on whom to vote. Voting ends 3 p.m. Tuesday and we'll print the winner Wednesday.
Garrett Mitchell
Pryor • Readers choice
Senior wide receiver had 12 catches for 359 yards and four TDs in a 42-41 win over 4A No. 3 Wagoner. Won by more than 200 votes over runner-up Hayden Jones of Verdigris. Oologah’s Zac Wright finished third.
