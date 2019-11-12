Kohlby Foster
Sperry •
Readers choice
Senior receiver/defensive back scored on catches of 65 and 36 yards plus had a 43-yard kickoff return to set up another touchdown in a 33-15 victory over Beggs in a showdown for the District 2A-3 title. Won the poll by 95 votes over Summit Christian’s Wyatt Austin and 104 over Verdigris’ Sloan Roller.
Sloan Roller
Verdigris •
Staff choice
Senior linebacker/running back had 12 tackles (with one for a loss), plus 10 rushes for 72 yards, two TDs and a 2-point conversion in a 35-21 win in a matchup for the 3A-4 district title at Berryhill.
