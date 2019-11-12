Fall 2019 Sports Mugs

Kohlby Foster, Sperry

 September Dawn Bottoms

Kohlby Foster

Sperry •

Readers choice

Senior receiver/defensive back scored on catches of 65 and 36 yards plus had a 43-yard kickoff return to set up another touchdown in a 33-15 victory over Beggs in a showdown for the District 2A-3 title. Won the poll by 95 votes over Summit Christian’s Wyatt Austin and 104 over Verdigris’ Sloan Roller.

Editor’s note: Each Saturday, we’ll post an online poll of eight candidates on whom to vote. Voting ends 3 p.m. Tuesday and we’ll print the winner Wednesday.

Sloan Roller

Verdigris •

Staff choice

Senior linebacker/running back had 12 tackles (with one for a loss), plus 10 rushes for 72 yards, two TDs and a 2-point conversion in a 35-21 win in a matchup for the 3A-4 district title at Berryhill.

Send football player of the week nominations to Barry Lewis before 4 p.m. Saturdays at barry.lewis @tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8393.

Barry Lewis

918-581-8393

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @BarryLewisTW

