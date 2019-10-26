All those annoying alarm clocks finally paid off for Caden Goss.
The Fort Gibson junior spent a majority of the past year waking up early to run, and it all culminated in an individual state cross country championship on Saturday afternoon in Shawnee.
Goss finished the Class 4A state meet with a time of 16:15, just ahead of Lincoln Christian’s Nate Gibson to become the Tigers’ first state champion in cross country.
“It felt really good,” Goss said. “All the early mornings and hard work running by myself finally paid off. It felt so good to finally get a state title.”
At last week’s regional race in Kiefer, Goss coasted past the field and won by a comfortable 13 seconds. It was much tighter with a state championship on the line, with Gibson clocking in at 16:17 — two seconds off Goss’ pace.
“Nate is a really talented runner and an even better guy,” Goss said. “He’s super talented and has a deadly finishing kick. So I knew I had to pull away from him around mile two, that way he couldn’t outkick me. I just tried to push the pace as much as possible and it ended up working.”
Not bad for someone who finished 14th at last year’s 4A state meet as a sophomore. Goss had a time of 17:44 at last year’s finale, one minute off the winning pace.
This year, he wasn’t going to be denied.
“The biggest difference this year compared to last year is running more,” Goss said. “I wasn’t running enough miles last year and also didn’t really know when to get speed work in. Also a big thanks to my head coach, Todd Dickerson, and Frezer Legesse on supporting me and helping me perform at my best.”
Goss’ golden moment came with him participating as Fort Gibson’s lone runner in the field. That meant the weight of an entire town was riding on his shoulders.
No sweat, though, Goss said.
“There was a good amount of pressure to represent my town and school well,” he said. “But I made sure I didn’t put too much on myself, because that’s when I haven’t raced my best. I worked on just relaxing more before my race and it really helped. But it feels really good to represent my town well.”