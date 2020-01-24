A funeral service for former Union girls soccer coach Brian Elliott is scheduled at 1 p.m. Thursday at Abiding Harvest United Methodist Church in Broken Arrow.
Elliott, who coached Union to three consecutive girls Class 6A soccer titles from 2015-17, died Jan. 23. He was 56.
There will be a visitation from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Home in Bristow.
Elliott, who retired as Union’s coach after 11 seasons last July, led the program to 11 playoff berths. Under Elliott, Union reached the state finals five times plus had a semifinal berth and four other times made it to the quarterfinals.
Elliott was the National High School Coaches Association’s girls soccer coach of the year in 2016 and ’17. He was the East all-state coach in 2009 and ’17. He was the World’s metro coach of the year in 2015. His record at Union was 146-31-2, including 68-8 in district games and 23-8 in the playoffs.
Elliott led Union to a pair of USA Today/Top Drawer Soccer national No. 1 rankings in 2015 and ’16.
In 2012, Elliott was inducted into the Oklahoma Soccer Association Hall of Fame. He also was a former Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association president.
Union athletic director Emily Barkley said Friday, “We are devastated to hear of the news of the passing of former head girls soccer coach Brian Elliott. Coach Elliott had a unique passion for helping people, whether you were a student, player, new teacher or new coach.
“If you walked the halls of Union High School, you were greeted with his enormous smile. Our thoughts are with his wife Kathleen, his son Joshua and daughter Avery and the numerous friends whose lives he touched. He believed in our athletic department philosophy of building champions both on and off the field, and we will miss him dearly.”
Elliott also coached Northeastern State’s men’s team in 1991-95, first as an assistant and later as interim head coach. He was Oral Roberts University men’s coach in 1995-97.
Elliott graduated from NSU, where he was a team captain and all-district player. He also coached high school soccer at Ponca City and was a Jenks assistant before his 11 seasons at Union.