During the 1960s and ‘70s, Hale had one of the top football programs in Tulsa with two state titles and a runner-up finish.
Since then, the Rangers have only won one district title — in 1997. And this decade has been rough for the Rangers with a record of 8-81.
However, optimism around the Hale program is high going into the 2019 season as second-year head coach Brian Jones appears to have the Rangers going in the right direction.
“Night and day,” Jones said Monday about where his program is now compared to last summer, while at the Marriott Southern Hills as he attended the Oklahoma Coaches Clinic, held in conjunction with the All-State Games.
“We’ve been able to have spring ball and go to team camp this year. We’ve changed the culture and (are) getting kids to commit.”
The Class 5A Rangers’ roster is up to 43 players, about double where it often was during a 47-game winless streak (not counting a forfeit) from 2012-17.
DeAngelo Washington has potential to be a breakout performer. Washington, a senior, will likely start the season at quarterback, but could also be used at running back or receiver, and is a safety on defense.
“He is special,” Jones said.
Other players to watch include Demontre Meeks, Andre Bucktrot and Zack Whitelock.
The Rangers, who host Webster in a season opener on Aug. 30, have 11 returning starters from last year’s 1-9 team.
“We’ll definitely be better, 10 times better than last year,” Jones said.
Rollins remembers
Tex Rollins, a longtime Midwest City Carl Albert coach and teacher, is in his 48th year of working with the Oklahoma Coaches Association as an All-State counselor.
Rollins well remembers one of his earliest visits to Tulsa. As a Vietnam War veteran in July 1973, he was part of a reserve unit sent to dispel the chaos when rioting broke out at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
The nine-day standoff finally ended on Aug. 4, and only then was Rollins able to leave for Tulsa and the All-State football camp, which lasted two weeks in those days.
As an OCA counselor, Rollins helps register athletes arriving in Tulsa for the annual All-State games and monitors their time in the Oral Roberts University dormitories.
A Terrell, Texas, native, Rollins played football and helped break the color barrier at East Central University. Following a tour of duty in Vietnam, he coached and taught at Byng for five years and spent 13 as a State of Oklahoma parole officer before going to Carl Albert in 1988.
Until 2015, he was a Titans football assistant, part of the school’s first 11 state football titles. He also coached track and now coaches cross country.
OIAAA award
Union associate athletic director Steve Dunlap received the Tom Westbrook Award for Distinguished Service when the Oklahoma Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association handed out its yearly awards.
Spence Rigdon of Bartlesville and Kyle Roberts of Edmond Memorial were newcomer ADs of the year from the eastern and western halves of the state, respectively.
Fox 23 sports director Nathan Thompson received the Distinguished Service Award for Radio/TV for the eastern half of the state.
Bixby’s Stephanie Blackwell received the Frank Kovaleski Professional Development Award.
The OIAAA announced these awards and others during its June convention in Oklahoma City. Previously, the honors were announced during the OCA Clinic in Tulsa.
Mike Clark of Yukon was the Oklahoma recipient of the National Federal Citation and John Buruss of Westmoore received the State Award of Merit.
Officials honored
Former Tulsa World writer Bill Harper, Hal Deitz of Owasso, Delmer Summers of Stroud, Eddie Moore of Oklahoma City and Clyde Smith of Calera were inducted into the Oklahoma Officials Association Hall of Fame on Saturday at Southmoore.
Hill’s volleyball finale
Berryhill’s Jamie Hill will coach the Small East in All-State Volleyball at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mabee Center. Hill said Monday it will be her “swan song” after six seasons as a volleyball coach. However, she will remain as Berryhill’s girls basketball coach. Hill led 4A Berryhill’s volleyball team to its second state tournament berth last fall, losing to champion Victory Christian in the quarterfinals.
“Without my players I wouldn’t be here,” Hill said about her All-State honor. She will be joined on the Small East by one of her players, Lena Culver.
There were two roster changes as volleyball players reported Monday. On the Small East, Wagoner’s Alyssa Armstrong will replace Holland Hall’s Gabby Gregory, who is an Oklahoma basketball signee; and for the Small West, Crossings Christian’s Grace Fairlie will replace Tipton’s Makenzie Sheffield.