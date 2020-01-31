For one day each year, the focus of area high school basketball fans is at the BOK Center.
This year, that day is Saturday, when the fifth annual High School Hoops Showcase is played, with the first of eight games starting at 9 a.m.
“It’s like being in the NBA because the (Oklahoma City) Thunder has played there,” Memorial guard Ty Frierson said.
There will be four girls and four boys games. Frierson will play in the marquee matchup at 4:30 p.m. when the three-time defending Class 5A state champion Chargers face 4A No. 5 Webster. Memorial, Webster and Edison are in a three-way battle for the Green Country Conference lead. This is the only game between second-ranked Memorial and Webster this season.
Memorial is a regular participant in the Hoops Showcase, but this will be Webster’s first appearance.
“This is a pretty big game for us,” Webster coach Scott Bowman said. “We’re excited about it.”
Bowman doesn’t think his team will be nervous about playing in the venue after having played in the 4A semifinals last year at Oklahoma City’s State Fair Arena. Next season, Webster will make its first appearance at the Tournament of Champions.
Memorial and Webster will both be coming off big games Friday night after emotional wins Tuesday.
“This schedule will be good for us because this is what you have to do in the playoffs,” Bowman said.
Webster defeated 4A No. 3 Central 90-82 on Tuesday. Central meets McLain at 1:30 p.m.
Metro Christian’s boys, ranked No. 11 in 4A, return for a Showcase rematch with Class A No 13 Regent Prep at 10:30 a.m.. Metro won last year’s game 41-36. Last year, Metro had the night off while Regent played 15 hours before the early morning game — this year the roles are reversed.
“It’s a great event and we’re excited to play there,” Metro coach Bryon Flam said.
In the Showcase’s finale, defending 6A boys state champion Booker T. Washington will face Bartlesville at 7:30 p.m. BTW features Kansas signee Bryce Thompson and University of Oklahoma signee Trey Phipps.
There also will be a BTW-Bartlesville girls game at 6 p.m. The event starts with a Metro-Regent girls matchup at 9 a.m.