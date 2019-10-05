Cardinals, Comets lose key players to injuries
Both Bishop Kelley and Collinsville entered Week 5 as top-10 teams, despite a recent run of bad injury luck. For longtime friends JJ Tappana and Kevin Jones, it’s something unlike anything they’ve ever seen before.
“As a coach, you just hate it for these guys, especially the seniors,” said Tappana, Bishop Kelley’s coach. “So much work and investment and dreams that just kinda come to a stop.”
That’s exactly what happened for a handful of impact players for the Comets (2-3, 1-1 District 5A-3) after a 33-14 loss to No. 5 Edison on Thursday.
For the rest of the season, Tappana will be without defensive lineman Montrell Cozart, wide receiver Cori Lewis and running back/linebacker Zach Middleton, an Oklahoma State commit. Middleton played sparingly in the Comets’ Week 4 win over Hale, and Lewis played against Edison on a torn ACL. But both reaggravated injuries and will miss the rest of the season.
And against Edison, the Comets’ Luke Fravel had to be carted off in the third quarter after laying on the turf motionless for a few minutes. However, the scary scene proved mostly positive as Fravel sustained a concussion.
“Last year, we had one injury, but this year we seem to be averaging one a day,” Tappana said. “But it seems like a lot of teams are going through it, as well.”
Jones can relate.
Collinsville’s linebacker unit has been decimated by injuries, with three of the four starters now out for the season. Luke Stein, Trevin Hodges and Brayden Burd (Collinsville’s starting running back, too) are all out with ACL injuries.
Jones is also without right tackle Cannon Howard, wide receiver Anthony Blau and defensive nose guard Dustin Leach
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Jones, whose team is 4-1, 2-0 in 5A-4 after a 49-0 victory over Memorial on Friday.
Bulldogs’ streak safe
Wagoner made quick work of Grove on Friday, riding Sawyer Jones’ five-touchdown performance to a 49-10 rout. But it was after the game when the suspense kicked in.
The Wagoner coaching staff gathered in its office to listen to the final minutes of Piedmont’s 10-6 upset victory over 5A No. 1 Carl Albert. The win halted Carl Albert’s winning streak at 40 — eight games shy of Wagoner’s state-record streak of 48 games that spanned the 2014-17 seasons.
“We always have an eye on the nearest threat when it comes to the streak,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict said. “A big ‘congrats and thank you’ to Piedmont and coach (Jeff) Hall. You can bet he will be eating a steak on me by the end of the week.”
With Piedmont clinging to the lead late, it had the Wagoner coaches on edge.
“We were nervous listening to the final minutes online,” said Condict, whose team used a 28-3 second quarter to take control against Grove (2-3, 1-1 4A-3).
Jones had nine carries for 127 yards and four touchdowns, and he also completed 6-of-12 passes for 150 yards and a TD.
Bulldoggers riding momentum
Dewey quarterback Kale Carner passed for 307 yards and three TDs and ran for 143 yards and three TDs in the Bulldoggers’ 62-45 victory over Haskell on Friday.
Dewey improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in 2A-3.
“Just excited with how our kids are playing,” Dewey coach Trent Turner said. “They are extremely confident right now.”
Adding to the Bulldoggers’ offensive explosion was Colby Henley with 123 yards and a TD on 17 carries. He also had five receptions for 136 yards and a TD.
Hayden Thornton had four receptions for 150 yards and two TDs in Dewey’s fourth consecutive victory. Dewey racked up 617 total yards.