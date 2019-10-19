Rejoice Christian nose guard Will Lambley, who is legally blind, experienced a lineman's dream when he scored a touchdown in the Class A second-ranked Eagles' 77-13 win over visiting Quapaw on Thursday night.
Lambley's TD came on a 1-yard run in the third quarter. It came after teammate Nate Anderson kneeled down on the 1, passing up a chance to score on a 20-yard run.
"It was such a selfless act by Nate," Rejoice coach Brent Marley said. "There was so much excitement when Will scored the touchdown."
Anderson, who had four TDs in the game to increase his season total to 19, is among the state's points leaders with and sacrificed a chance to potentially lead Oklahoma in scoring to give Lambley his TD opportunity.
"One of the coolest experiences of my life," Lambley said. "Everyone wants to talk about me being an inspiration, but the real inspirations are my teammates and coaches. It's hard to have a bad day having these guys around every day.
"All of my coaches and teammates are just a bunch of selfless guys who would do anything for each other, especially Hunter Jennings who came up with this (TD) play and called it the `Wild Hog' because of how big of an Arkansas fan I am. Also Nate Anderson .... This is who the real inspirations are."
When Lambley received the ball, all the other players helped push him across the goal line.
Lambley was moved to nose tackle this season from linebacker/defensive back after being diagnosed with Leber hereditary optic neuropathy. He also had been a receiver on offense.
“I can see people’s faces, like when they’re up close like you are,” he said while two feet away from the World's Guerin Emig, who profiled him last month.
Lambley added in regard to the football field maybe 100 feet in front of them, “But I can’t see anything out there. It’s blurry out there.”
Lambley had been rotating with two others at nose tackle, but was moved into the starting lineup two games ago.
"Our defense has been tremendous and he's playing so well," Marley said. "He occupies the center and guard, freeing our linebackers to make the tackle. He's playing like a `rabied pitbull.'"