Tigers triumph
It wasn’t the Fourth of July in Liberty on Friday night, but it would have been hard to tell the difference.
The Liberty football team arrived back at its high school after an hour-long drive from Ramona, and fans were celebrating the Tigers’ 8-7 victory over Caney Valley.
It was the Tigers’ first win since Oct. 9, 2015, snapping a 36-game losing streak.
“(We've) never come back to town with fans shooting off fireworks,” Liberty coach Gerald Hammond said. “But it had been almost four years of not winning.”
The Tigers (1-2) watched as Caney Valley went up 7-0 in the first quarter, but Liberty rallied on Owen Livingston's 55-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Kirby. The Tigers then took a one-point lead on Stetson Still’s successful two-point conversion run.
“I’ve been part of state championship programs,” Hammond said. “But this is a different kind of sensation. Definitely gets a 500-pound gorilla off your back.”
Hornets outlast Oologah
Johnnie Durossette completed 23-of-34 passes for 381 yards and four touchdowns to guide host Hilldale past Class 4A No. 6 Oologah, 32-29. Durossette threw touchdown passes of 7, 21, 69 and 60 yards -- the latter two going to Brayson Lawson.
Oologah’s Zac Wright, who rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns, pulled the Mustangs (2-1) to within 26-21 on a 66-yard TD run with 23 seconds left in the third quarter, but Hilldale (2-1) regained a two-score advantage when Darren Hays recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown with 6:39 left. Oologah cut Hilldale's lead to 32-29 on Blake Salt's 40-yard TD pass to Brennen Davis and Salt's tow-point conversion run with 37 seconds remaining.
“It was a hard-fought battle,” Hilldale coach David Blevins said. “I was really proud of how hard our kids played -- not mistake-free but still played hard. Both teams played extremely tough. It’s always good to get a win against a top opponent before district play starts.”
Bulldogs bulldoze Fort Gibson
For the 15th time in the last 16 meetings, Wagoner knocked off Fort Gibson -- this time with a 49-7 victory at Odom Stadium.
The 4A No. 4 Bulldogs (2-1), who lost a week earlier against Pryor, never trailed and scored the game’s first 49 points, thanks to Braden Drake kick-starting the scoring with a 74-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Quarterback Sawyer Jones completed 7-of-12 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Chase Nanni for 71 and 19 yards.
“It was a great time to finally play well for four quarters,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict said. “We started to see this team’s potential at the right time, especially since it starts to count next week.”
Bristow keeps the boat
In the Battle for the Boat, Bristow beat Mannford for the sixth straight season with a 38-0 victory on Friday. Bristow, ranked 10th in 4A, was led by the defensive efforts of D.J. Overstreet (three interceptions) and Jalen Fullbright (two interceptions).
The Purple Pirates (2-1) finished with 399 yards on offense, while limiting Mannford (0-3) to only 148.
“We have yet to relinquish it,” Bristow coach Brett Jones said of the Battle for the Boat trophy. “So proud of our defense in getting a shutout. We made fewer mistakes than we had the previous two weeks, and I was excited to see us improve.”
Ironheads hammer rival
In one of the state’s longest-standing rivalries, Eufaula had suffered back-to-back losses to Checotah by a combined score of 72-23 heading into Friday night’s contest. But the Ironheads flipped the script for a 30-20 victory to claim McIntosh County glory this season.
Nick Jones and Noah Alexander combined their efforts and had 54 carries for 280 yards and four touchdowns for Eufaula (2-1). Jones had TD rushes of 57, 3 and 16 yards, and Alexander added a scoring run of 15 yards.
With the win, Eufaula gained ground on Checotah in the all-time matchup, which now stands at 53-48-1 in favor of the Wildcats.
“Kids played lights out and were focused to win this one,” Eufaula coach Larry Newton Jr. said. “It’s always a big win when you beat your arch rival, and Checotah has talent all over the field.”