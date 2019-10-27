Lincoln Christian quarterback Chase Ricke learned a lot from watching Micah Wilson during his high school career.
Wilson, now with the University of Missouri, was the Tulsa World's 2015 metro player of the year. He set Lincoln career passing records with 8,751 yards and 120 touchdowns.
"I saw his leadership role and that he was a really big leader on the field," Ricke said. "That helped a lot when I was a freshman prepare myself for what I was about to do."
And that was to become Lincoln's starting quarterback for the past three years. Ricke's ultimate goal is a gold ball and Lincoln is a strong contender the championship. The Bulldogs are 8-0 and No. 2 in the Tulsa World's Class 3A rankings behind Oklahoma City Heritage Hall, which has four state titles in the past five years.
But Ricke also has other goals.
"Probably to break 9,000 yards and Micah's 8,700-plus has been on my mind for some reason," Ricke said while at the Tulsa World's Winter Sports Photo Day last week.
On Friday, Ricke surpassed 8,000 career passing yards in a 49-0 win at Okmulgee. It was a typical highly efficient night this season for Ricke as he completed 10-of-13 passes for 259 yards and five TDs in a half.
For the season, Ricke is completing 78 percent of his passes -- 101-of-130 -- for 1,855 yards with 32 TDs and only two interceptions as the Bulldogs are averaging 50 points per game. Ricke has thrown for 8,038 yards and 91 TDs in his career.
Ricke is putting up big numbers this season even though Lincoln's top receiver from the previous two years -- Sam Brueggemann -- has played in only two games due to a shoulder injury. Brueggemann, who has scored on four of his eight catches, is expected to return for the playoffs. But in his absence, Connor Johnson is having a breakout season with 32 catches for 682 yards and 14 TDs while Kolbe Katsis has added 26 receptions for 424 yards and three TDs.
"Connor and Kolbe have really stepped up," Ricke said. "That creates more threats around the field. When Sam comes back, it's not going to be easy to cover three fast and really good guys."
Ricke, whose favorite pro QB is Tom Brady, would like to end his high school football career as Wilson did -- in the state title game -- but with a different ending as Lincoln lost to Heritage Hall in the 2015 final.
Regent rolls
Regent Prep, No. 1 in the Class B rankings, has an explosive offense that averages 55 points in games that have all ended early due to the 45-point mercy rule this season. Regent's Jack Wright holds the national career TD record -- he caught his 99th in Friday's 48-0 win over Oaks.
But the Rams' sometimes overshadowed defense also is having a stellar season, allowing only four TDs and posting four shutouts.
"I believe this is our best defense,' Wright said at the World's Photo Day. "We're bigger, strong and faster. A lot of people know us for our high-powered offense but we have athletes who can fly to the football on defense."
Regent lineman Duvan Boshoff agrees with Wright.
"We've got a good defense," Boshoff said. "And we don't look past anybody. Our coaches remind us to stay humble."
Edison prevails
Edison, ranked No. 3 in 5A, came away with a 25-13 victory at McAlester on Friday night and moved within a victory of claiming its first district title since 1992.
“Just the mindset of being 1-0 each week is what we strive for,” Edison coach Tony Daniels said. “We just need to focus on next week. It’ll be senior night, but it’ll also be a big game with big implications.”
The Eagles (7-1, 5-0 District 5A-3) picked up another tight road victory, thanks to 171 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries for Sevion Morrison. The Nebraska commit also had a game-clinching 46-yard kickoff return for a TD in the fourth quarter after McAlester (3-4, 3-2) had pulled to within 18-13.
Edison increased its lead to 18-0 on Torrin Walker’s 99-yard interception return for a TD in the second quarter.
“Great team win on the road at McAlester,” Daniels said. “To come away with a win on the road with all the rain all game long, I’m glad with how we handled it.”
Bruins upset Wildcats
Laken Clowdus' 35-yard TD run with four minutes left Friday rallied Bartlesville to a 34-29 win at Ponca City.
In the final moments of the see-saw battle, the Bruins (2-6, 2-3 6AII-2) stopped a Wildcats drive deep in Bartlesville territory to close out the win and keep its playoff hopes alive. Ponca City is 4-4 and 2-3.
"It was a lot of fun, a great game," Bartlesville coach Jason Sport said. "It was great to see our defense come up with a stop to end the game."
Bartlesville's Ben Winters completed 11-of-18 passes for 260 yards and two TDs.
"Our offense is playing with more confidence," Sport said.
Grove upsets Cleveland
Freshman tailback Emmanuel Crawford scored on a 75-yard run with 1:55 left in the fourth quarter to lift Grove to a 20-14 victory over Cleveland, which was ranked No. 9 in 4A.
“We have been close in a lot of games,” Grove coach Ron Culwell said. “We are so young, so we make some mistakes. But we are getting better every week. We hung in there and were able to make a few big plays offensively and defensively.”
Crawford finished with 104 yards on nine carries, and Kadian Forbis added 103 yards on 21 carries for the visiting Ridgerunners (3-5, 2-3 4A-3). Cleveland dropped to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in 4A-3.
Owasso's Jacobs narrows list
Owasso running back Isaiah Jacobs announced Friday on Twitter that he has narrowed his college choices to five — Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Maryland, Michigan and Mississippi. Jacobs is listed as a three-star recruit by Rivals.com. Jacobs’ brother Josh starred at McLain High School and the University of Alabama and now is a member of the Oakland Raiders.
Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World, contributed to this column.