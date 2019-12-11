Metro Christian receiver/defensive back Blaze Munoz’s favorite movie is “Creed.”
“I just love Michael B. Jordan. I think he’s a great actor,” Munoz said. “The movie is so motivational with Rocky Balboa, ‘The Stallion.’ Every time I see that movie, I just want to work out and get my mind right. I just want to go out there and tackle and do everything.”
Just as the “Creed” characters he admires won championships, Munoz is hoping to experience the same Saturday when undefeated Metro Christian (14-0) faces Vian (13-1) for the Class 2A state football title at 7 p.m. at Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium in Edmond.
Munoz’s return to football after a two-year hiatus has been an important factor that has helped the Patriots reach their first state final after losing in the semifinals last year.
“I missed it after my freshman year,” said Munoz, who also plays basketball at Metro. “I missed this (football) brotherhood, so I had to come back and get the memories.”
Munoz and returning starter Carson Callaway have nearly identical receiving numbers. They are tied for the team lead with 52 catches. Callaway’s 1,248 yards is 26 more than Munoz and Callaway has a 16-13 edge in touchdowns.
“It definitely helps our quarterback (Asher Link) to have another weapon on offense and it helps me, too,” Callaway said, referring to how defenses can’t just focus on one receiver. “And Blaze helps a lot on defense, too.”
Munoz seemed to fit in right away. In Week 4, he had 11 catches for 138 yards in a district showdown with Adair. He had a 99-yard TD catch against Chelsea in Week 7.
“He remembered an unbelievable amount of the offense and didn’t look like he needed any help learning to block again,” Metro coach Jared McCoy said. “He has been lights out from the beginning.”
His return wasn’t as easy as it looked, however.
”At first it was kind of tough remembering the plays, but once I got going it felt good,” Munoz said. “It felt like I was home.”
Munoz has scored two TDs in three of Metro’s four playoff games, including last week against Beggs, when he had nine catches for 157 yards. Overall in the postseason, he has 18 receptions for 384 yards and six TDs.
“Blaze has been a tremendous addition to the offense,” McCoy said. “When he came back it really changed the offense, the way we run our perimeter screen game, his blocking is unbelievable. He’s really matched Carson’s numbers, he can stretch the field over the top and has made some unbelievable possession-type catches on the sidelines and end zone. He has been a tremendous addition to the offense.
“Carson can be on the same or opposite sides of the field and you add in there Aidan Currivean and Derek Sanderson, and those four can challenge any four starting receivers in the state regardless of class.”
Sanderson has 27 catches for 410 yards and seven TDs while Currivean has 25 for 352 yards and six TDs.
Munoz, whose favorite receiver is Odell Beckham Jr., is thankful he returned to football.
“It’s been everything and more,” Munoz said. “It’s amazing, it’s a dream come true.”
All World/All-State deadline near
All World/All-State nomination forms have been emailed to all football head coaches. The deadline to nominate players has been extended to Monday, Dec. 16. Coaches whose teams are playing this week have until Thursday, Dec. 19 to send in nominations. Coaches who have not received a form are encouraged to contact Barry Lewis as soon as possible at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or at 918-581-8393.
The World’s All-World Awards schedule has been set with volleyball finalists and selections on Jan. 1, followed by softball on Jan. 2, cross country on Jan. 3 and football on Jan. 4. The World’s All-State football team will published Jan. 5.
Who is the best?
Which Bill Knight Automotive High School Football Player of the Week had the best performance of 2019?
During the 2019 season, readers would vote for High School Football Player of the Week presented by Bill Knight Automotive on OkPrepsExtra.com each week. Tulsa World’s staff would also choose a Player of the Week, and both honorees published weekly in Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
Which of these 28 players had the best performance of the season? Voting starts Thursday and runs through Dec. 30 at OkPrepsExtra.com. The winner will be published Jan. 4.
Slusher honored
Defensive back Myles Slusher will be recognized as a 2020 All-American and receive his game jersey when the All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour visits Broken Arrow High School at 2 p.m. Thursday. The game is scheduled for noon Jan. 4 in San Antonio.
Update
Northeastern A&M defensive back CJ Thompson, a Holland Hall graduate, was named a National Junior College Athletic Association’s All-American second-team selection.
Busy basketball weekend
A busy basketball weekend includes the Memorial Veterans Arena (Boys) Invitational on Thursday through Saturday. On Thursday, Collinsville faces the Northwest Arkansas Hornets at 4 p.m., followed by Memorial hosting the HFC Warriors at 5:30 and Sand Springs meeting the Wichita Defenders at 7 p.m. Games also will be played at those times Friday and Saturday’s action starts at 11 a.m.
The Bishop Kelley Invitational on Thursday through Saturday includes Kelley, Claremore, Edison, Shawnee. Lincoln Christian (boys), McLain (boys), Sapulpa (boys), Webster (boys), Jenks (girls), Memorial (girls), Ada (girls) and Sand Springs (girls).
Other area tournaments this weekend are at Adair, Haskell, Inola, McAlester, Tahlequah and Vinita.