Nation reaches century mark
Haskell fell behind early but rallied for an emphatic 52-26 win over visiting Victory Christian on Friday night. It also secured victory No. 100 for Greg Nation in his coaching career.
“It’s been a long process, but I am just happy to have shared these moments with great coaches and some remarkable kids,” Nation said. “I don’t think it’s something you bank on as a coach; it just kinda happens.”
Haskell’s Zane Adams tied the game at 6 on a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and after Victory Christian (2-4, 1-2 District 2A-3) went up 14-6, Haskell quarterback Jakoby Gouldsby connected with Gage Sanders on a 67-yard touchdown pass. The Haymakers came up short on the two-point conversion, but the touchdown sparked Haskell’s momentum, which led to three straight Haymaker scores to put the game away.
Gouldsby later found Fernando Gonzalez for a 30-yard TD pass, and Gouldsby also scored on a 17-yard run. Adams later would scamper into the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown run.
Gouldsby finished with 163 yards on the ground and 218 yards through the air.
“I really miss sharing this milestone with my father,” Nation said. “I think that was the first thing I thought about (after the game).”
Nation is in his first season at Haskell. He enjoyed success at Bishop Kelley with a 54-35 record there from 1996-2003, including a trip to the 5A semifinals in 1999. Nation was Norman’s head coach from 2008-16, with three consecutive playoff berths in 2010-12, and coached Dibble last year.
The Haymakers (2-4, 1-2 in 2A-3) kept their playoff hopes alive with the win over the Conquerors 2-4, 1-2).
Catoosa keeps going
Catoosa made it two wins in a row with an 18-17 victory over Grove. The Indians, despite starting the season 0-4, have rebounded and are now 2-4 and 2-1 in District 4A-3 and tied with Cleveland in third place.
“The kids deserve it,” Catoosa coach Jacob Medrano said. “Of the four losses we had, we had real good chances to win in three of them and just didn’t finish.”
That wasn’t the case against Grove (2-4, 1-2).
The Ridgerunners surged out to a 10-0 lead through the first quarter, and Catoosa responded on Cody Busch II’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Phillps to make it 10-6.
Grove added to its lead and made it 17-6, and Catoosa rallied on Busch II’s 30-yard TD pass to Jaylon Otero in the third quarter and Phillips’ 6-yard TD scamper in the fourth period.
Phillips then secured Catoosa’s victory with an interception at the 1-yard line with 1:20 remaining.
“The kids never quit,” Medrano said. “For us to bow our necks and finish was great. We just have to quit digging ourselves into a hole.”
Pioneers overpower Choctaw
Class 6AII No. 2 Stillwater overwhelmed seventh-ranked Choctaw, 74-14 Friday at Pioneer Stadium.
Qwontrel Walker accounted for 130 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, and quarterback Gunnar Gundy torched Choctaw’s defense for 368 yards and three touchdowns while completing 17 of 18 passes. Receiver Anthony Bland hauled in 10 Gundy passes for 141 yards and a score.
“Really proud of our kids,” Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said. “It’s an outstanding group to work with. They gave us what we asked for: precision, poise and passion.”
The win for Stillwater moves the Pioneers to 6-0 and 2-0 in 6AII-1. Choctaw drops to 3-3 and 1-2.
“We wanted to be in control of our emotions and our minds,” Barnard said. “Maybe the most locked in and focused we have played this season.”