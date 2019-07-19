No changes involving Tulsa-area high schools are expected in the higher classifications when redistricting occurs for the 2020 and 2021 football seasons, but that is not as certain as normally would be the case at this time of an odd-numbered year.
On Thursday, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released its tentative 2019-20 Average Daily Membership report.
The ADM is used in the process of placing teams in classifications for all sports for the 2019-20 school year except football, which used the 2017-18 report to set districts in the upcoming season. The ’19-20 report will be used in the redistricting process for 2020 and 2021.
However, that ADM report, in a one-time situation due to Oklahoma City Public Schools changes, will be updated later with new numbers for those schools.
If the tentative report was used, the only change in 6AI football for 2020 and ’21 would be Putnam North moving up from 6AII, trading places with Putnam City. The top 16 schools in the ADM are in 6AI, followed by the next 16 in 6AII.
The top nine high schools remained exactly the same as the 2018-19 ADM report.
Bixby, which has won four of the first five 6AII state football titles, continues to grow and move closer to 6AI status — it’s at No. 18. Sapulpa is moving in the other direction, barely staying in 6AII and 6A in other sports at No. 32.
Below is a statement from the OSSAA:
CLASSIFICATION PLAN FOR THE 2019-2020 SCHOOL YEAR AND THE 2020 and 2021 DISTRICTS FOR FOOTBALL, BASEBALL AND SOCCER
The 2019-2020 school year brings a unique circumstance to the classification process of activities due to the closure of some high schools and the redistricting of other high schools within the Oklahoma City Public School District. In an effort to provide the most accurate count for OKCPS high schools, and subsequently for all member schools to be placed in the appropriate classifications for activities, the OSSAA will make a one-time adjustment to the classification of activities for the 2019 seasons, and a one-time adjustment of classifications that will be used for the purpose of redistricting football, spring baseball and soccer for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
OKCPS will provide their actual 9th grade through 12th grade ADM numbers from each high school to the OSSAA no later than September 5, 2019. The 2019-2020 ADM will be posted to OSSAA.com at 4 p.m. on September 10, 2019. Any discrepancies in ADM numbers must be reported to the OSSAA before September 13, 2019 at 4 p.m. The ADM numbers will be deemed official on September 13, 2019.
The following procedures will be used for the one-time adjustment to the classification process.
The Cheer Regional, State and Game Day competitions will require the classifications to be released no later than September 1, 2019; therefore the numbers from the end of the school year Annual Statistical Report from the State Department of Education and the agency certified ADM numbers from non-public schools will be used to classify Cheer for the 2019-2020 school year.
The adjusted numbers will have no effect on Fall Baseball; therefore Fall Baseball will use the end of the school year Annual Statistical Report from the State Department of Education and the agency certified ADM numbers from non-public schools to classify for the 2019 fall baseball season.
Cross Country and Volleyball will use the end of year Annual Statistical Report from the State Department of Education, the agency certified ADM numbers from non-public schools,and the adjusted numbers from OKCPS to classify for the 2019 season.
Spring Baseball and Soccer will use the end of year Annual Statistical Report from the State Department of Education, the agency certified ADM numbers from non-public schools and the adjusted numbers from OKCPS to redistrict Class 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A spring baseball for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and the Class 6A, 5A and 4A 2020 and 2021 soccer seasons. The proposed Districts for baseball and soccer will be presented the OSSAA Board of Directors at their regularly scheduled meeting on October 9, 2019.
All other activities (Academic Bowl, Basketball, Golf, Slow-Pitch Softball, Swimming, Tennis, Track and Field, Wrestling, Music, One-Act Play, and Speech & Debate) will use the end of year Annual Statistical Report from the State Department of Education, the agency certified ADM numbers from non-public schools, and the adjusted numbers from OKCPS to classify for the 2019-2020 school year.
Football will use the numbers from the First Quarter Statistical Report from the State Department of Education and the agency certified ADM numbers from non-public schools to redistrict football for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Proposed football districts will be presented to the OSSAA Board of Directors at their regularly scheduled meeting on January 15, 2020.
2019-20 ADM
1, Broken Arrow 5,032.82; 2, Union 4,832.01; 3, Jenks 3,491.24; 4, Mustang 3,196.25; 5, Owasso 2,937.13; 6, Edmond North 2,496.80; 7, Westmoore 2,473.00; 8, Yukon 2,437.11; 9, Edmond Santa Fe 2,399.40; 10, Norman North 2,310.93; 11, Moore 2,2496.00; 12, Edmond Memorial 2,185.20; 13, Norman 2,053.26; 14, Putnam City 1,949.80; 15, Enid 1,845.30; 16, Southmoore 1,811.00.
17, OKC Grant 1,809.22; 18, Bixby 1,784.91; 19, Putnam West 1,773.60; 20, Sand Springs 1,673.79; 21, Edmond Deer Creek 1,676.79; 22, Bartlesville 1,642.91; 23, Putnam North 1,638.16; 23, Putnam North 1,638.16; 24, Choctaw 1,634.61; 25, Stillwater 1,615.67; 26, Muskogee 1,480.75; 27, Lawton 1,430.48; 28, Ponca City 1,384.14; 29, B.T. Washington 1,320.70; 30, OKC Capitol Hill 1,309.67; 31, Midwest City 1,306.90; 32, Sapulpa 1,304.67.
33, Shawnee 1,242.87; 34, Del City 1,226.70; 35, Tahlequah 1,202.95; 36, OKC Northwest 1,154.78; 37, Claremore 1,150.37; 38, Edison 1,143.80; 39, East Central 1,139.40; 40, Lawton Eisenhower 1,096.96; 41, Piedmont 1,076.35; 42, MWC Carl Albert 1,038.50; 43, Santa Fe South 1,007.64; 44, Lawton MacArthur 991.38; 45, Hale 984.90; 46, Guthrie 942.08l; 47, Memorial 939.60; 48, Duncan 935,77; 49, Coweta 921.54; 50, Bishop Kelley 902.00; 51, McAlester 887.22; 52, El Reno 878.22; 53, Durant 874.80; 54, Altus 851.78; 55, OKC Western Heights 848.60; 56, Rogers 840.00; 57, Guymon 830.57; 58, Collinsville 802.59; 59, Ardmore 798.95; 60, Pryor 768.50; 61, Noble 759.03; 62, Glenpool 732.07; 63, OKC Southeast 726.65; 64, Skiatook 707.31.
65, Woodward 699.07; 66, OKC McGuinness 697.50; 67, Ada 696.74; 68, Grove 691.20; 69, Elgin 667.22; 70, Wagoner 651.14; 71, Blanchard 634.20; 72, Poteau 630.48; 73, Clinton 630.43; 74, Stilwell 625.10; 75, Tecumseh 609.78; 76, Broken Bow 607.49; 77, Newcastle 606.72; 78, Chickasha 599.15; 79, Harrah 595.34; 80, Tuttle 594.94; 81, McLain 584.80; 82, Cache 582.65; 83, Weatherford 574.79; 84, OKC Emerson (independent) 574.49; 85, Fort Gibson 568.73; 86, Elk City 550.27; 87, Catoosa 546.19; 88, OKC Classen SAS 545.67; 89, Sallisaw 540.65; 90, Hilldale 539.15; 91, Oologah 529.04; 92, Bethany 525.52; 93, Miami 523.15; 94, Cleveland 510.12; 95, Cushing 502.77; 96, Madill 493.24.
97, Bristow 488.55; 98, Muldrow 487.45; 99, Central 469.11; 100, Webster 457.80; 101, Seminole 451.21; 102, Byng 441.91; 103, Kingfisher 440.33; 104, Mannford 437.97; 105, Pauls Valley 437.44; 106, McLoud 432.14; 107, Harding 432.00; 108, OKC Marshall 428.55; 109, ASTEC 427.96; 110, Verdigris 423.61; 111, Perkins-Tryon 420.50; 112,, Bridge Creek 419.11; 113, Anadarko 418.42; 114, OKC Mt. St. Mary 416.75; 115, Vinita 404.34; 116, Locust Grove 402.69; 117, Sulphur 400.59; 118, Checotah 400.21; 119, Berryhill 398,28; 120, Jay 396.78; 121, Stigler 394.75; 122, Idabel 392.51; 123, Claremore Sequoyah 388.58; 124, Plainview 381.90; 125, Marlow 380.63; 126, Inola 378.64; 127, Purcell 376.06; 128, Kingston 375.50.
129, Jones 373.11; 130, Dickson 372.22; 131, OKC Douglass 367.70; 132, Dove Science 365.68; 133, Harding FAA 359.34; 134, Bethel 354.33; 135, Lone Grove 359.13; 136, Little Axe 358.11; 137, OKC Heritage Hall 358.00; 138, Westville 357.34; 139, Victory Christian 354.00; 140, Cascia Hall 353.85; 141, Tahlequah Sequoyah 352.16; 142, Roland 347.26; 143, Crooked Oak 340.00; 144, Holland Hall 339.25; 145, Heavener 336.45; 146, Blackwell 328.32; 147, Beggs 328.27; 148, Dewey 325.71; 149, Okmulgee 324.43; 150, Comanche 323.88; 151, Chisholm 321,78; 152, Atoka 320.62; 153, Lindsay 320.04; 154, Chandler 317.00; 155, Henryetta 313.66; 156, Hugo 311.33; 157, Eufaula 310.20; 158, Marietta 309.08; 159, OKC Star Spencer 307.74; 160, Spiro 305.37.
161, Lexington 303.52; 162, Perry 301.57; 163, Kansas 300.13; 164, Morris 298.44; 165, Sperry 296.61; 166, TSAS 293.87; 167, Keys 289.18; 168, Lincoln Christian 285.72; 169, Davis 285.62; 170, Riverside 277.00; 171, Kellyville 276,90; 172, Washington, Okla. 275.59; 173, Metro Christian 275.50; 174, Kiefer 275.17; 175, Okla. Christian School 274.00; 176, Justice Alma Wilson (independent) 273.42; 177, Antlers 271.58; 178, OKC Millwood 268.15; 179, Community Christian 262.70; 180, Prague 262.64; 181, Meeker 262.08; 182, Alva 261.33; 183, Adair 256.61; 184, Tishomingo 256.05; 185, Holdenville 255.75; 186, Valliant 254.80; 187, Salina 254.47; 188, Vian 253.64; 189, Newkirk 252.30; 190, Crossings Christian 251.90; 191, Pocola 250.90; 192, OKC Dove Science 249.12.
193, Hennessey 240.30; 194, Coalgate 236.18; 195, Hartshorne 234.95; 196, Panama 226.53; 197, Haskell 224.02; 198, Frederick 222.30; 199, Wyandotte 221.96; 200, Latta 217.27; 201, Howe 216.72; 202, Christian Heritage 216.00; 203, Dale 215.41; 204, Fairview 214.93; 205, Luther 214.81; 206, Wilburton 214.17; 207, Caney Valley 213.41; 208, Rejoice Christian 216.85; 209, Hobart 210.50; 210, Oktaha 209.93; 211, Commerce 207.74; 212, Warner 207.35; 213, Chelsea 207.08; 214, Nowata 207.04; 215, Mangum 204.01; 216, Okemah 200.30; 217, Colbert 199.95; 218, Ketchum 199.69; 219, Konawa 199.04; 220, Chouteau 198.54; 221, Sayre 198.00; 222, Silo 196.85; 223, Stroud 195.65; 224, Okla. Union 195.33.
225, Hulbert 195.03; 226, Savanna 192.94; 227, Wewoka 191.11; 228, Boone Apache 190.50; 229, Watonga 190.03; 230, Amber-Pocasset 188.68; 231, Wynnewood 188.31; 232, Tonkawa 185.74; 233, Mounds 183.36; 234, Pawnee 183.29; 235, Dibble 183.11; 236, Hooker 182.70; 237, Calera 181.64; 238, Pawhuska 180.82; 239, Marlow Central 179.50; 240, Morrison 177.36; 241, Walters 177.20; 242, Colcord 176.46; 243, Hinton 174.49; 244, Merritt 174.45; 245, Quapaw 172.88; 246, Stratford 170.68; 247, Minco 168.93; 248, Cordell 167.63; 249, Cashion 167.65; 250, Porter 167.23; 251, Preston 164,11; 252, Talihina 162.54; 253, Crescent 162.28; 254, Fairland 158.83; 255, Afton 158.56; 256, Drumright 158.06.
257, Wellston 156.94; 258, Wayne 156.85; 259, Haworth 154.,37; 260, Allen 153.67; 261, Hominy 151,22; 262, Liberty 150.99; 263, Caddo 150.42; 264, Wister 150.20; 265, Barnsdall 148.54; 266, Healdton 148,46; 267, Rush Springs 147.37; 268, Ninnekah 145.72; 269, Burns Flat-Dill City 145.69; 270, Vanoss 144.07; 271, Hollis 143.87; 272, Elmore City-Pernell 143.47; 273, Rock Creek 142.93; 274, OCA 140.43; 275, Wright City 139,75; 276, Carnegie 138.90; 277, Gans 138.67; 278, Navajo 138.32; 279, Gore 138.29; 280, Pioneer-PV 137.27; 281, Rattan 137.01; 282, Wilson 136.95; 283, Tushka 136.87; 284, Mooreland 135.40; 285, Snyder 134.97; 286, Yale 134.77; 287, Canadian 133.29; 288, Summit Christian 133.00.
289, Ripley 132.92; 290, Foyil 131.97; 291, Wetumka 131.27; 292, Strother 130.51; 293, Hydro-Eakly 129.04; 294, Empire 129.03; 295, Waukomis 129.26; 296, Seiling 126.48; 297, Okarche 126.31; 298, Crowder 125.52; 299, Cave Springs 124.,09; 300, Quinton 123,97; 301, Stonewall 123.21; 302, Thomas-Fay-Custer 123.11; 303, Regent Prep 122.02; 304, Riverfield CD 122.00; 305, Depew 121.61; 306, Oklahoma Bible 121.16; 307, Velma-Alma 120.77; 308, Soper 120.36; 309, Porum 117.59; 310, Fort Towson 117.23; 311, Texhoma 117.18; 312, Fletcher 116.38; 313, Keota 114.55; 314, Laverne 113.47; 315, Turpin 112.05; 316, Binger-Oney 110.19; 317, Arkoma 110.18; 318, Sallisaw Central 109.81; 319, Shattuck 108.79; 320, Garber 107.69.
321, Canute 107.63; 322, Waurika 107.42; 323, Woodland 105.73; 324, Arapaho-Butler 105.59; 325, Stuart 104.00; 326, Union 103.67; 327, Okay 103,67; 328, Davenport 103.20; 329, Clayton 102.90; 330, Weleetka 102.85; 331, Frontier 102.50; 332, Cherokee 101.93; 333, Ringwood 101.03; 334, Watts 100.62; 335, Olive 100.14; 336, Sterling 99.74; 337, Alex 99.28;; 338, Bray-Doyle 98.00; 339, Dewar 97.21; 340, Agra 97.13; 341, Glencoe 96.78; 342, Bennington 94.53; 343, SW Covenant 94.00; 344, Indianola 93.78; 345, Roff 93.71; 346, Fort Cobb-Broxton 92.77; 347, Geronimo 92.15; 348, Cyril 91.57; 349, Pond Creek-Hunter 90.88; 350, Tipton 90.01; 351, Prue 89.41; 352, Drummond 89.10.
353, Haileyville 88.51; 354, Covington-Douglas 88.25; 355, Coyle 88.09; 356, Vici 88.08; 357, Calumet 87.60; 358, Earlsboro 87.50; 359, Cheyenne 87.49; 360, Verden 85.62; 361, Oaks 85,.25; 362, Turner 85.04; 363, Cameron 84.53; 364, Geary 84.50; 365, Asher 83.70; 366, Oilton 83.67; 367, Smithville 83.55; 368, Canton 83.48; 369, Sentinel 83.39; 370, Ryan 82.47; 371, Fox 82.33; 372, Kiowa 82.23; 373, Maud 81.69; 374, Beaver 81.50; 375, South Coffeyville 81.18; 376, Webbesr Falls 80.43; 377, Red Oak 80.29; 378, Copan 80.16; 379, Bowlegs 80.06; 380, Moss 80.06; 381, Sharon-Mutual 79.76; 382, North Rock Creek 79.73; 383, Tyrone 79.63; 384, Achille 79.53.
385, Wesleyan Christian 79.00; 386, Okeene 78.06; 387, Midway 77.33; 388, Stringtown 77.20; 389, Varnum 77.18; 390, Boswell 77.07; 391, Kremlin-Hillsdale 76.88; 392, Sasakwa 76.54; 393, Boise City 76.14; 394, Whitesboro 75.49; 395, Tupelo 75.44; 396, LeFlore 74.75; 397, Thackerville 74,29; 398, Indiahoma 74.23; 399, Cement 72.93; 400, Medford 72.84; 401, Paoli 72.83; 402, New Lima 72.45; 403, Cimarron 71.89; 404, Granite 71.63; 405, Buffalo 71.41; 406, Macomb 71.01; 407, Butner 70.56; 408, Chattanooga 70.13; 409, Lookeba-Sickles 69.91; 410, McCurtain 69.59; 411, Maysville 69.52; 412, Paden 68.52; 413, Leedey 68.33; 414, Mason 68.30; 415, Mt. View-Gotebo 67.24; 416, Battiest 66.04.
417, Caney 65.51; 418, Blair 65.08; 419, Wapanucka 64.41; 420, Timberlake 64.37; 421, Shidler 64.27; 422, Erick 63.61; 423, Welch 62.37; 424, Graham-Dustin 61.22; 425, Wilson (Henryetta) 61.09; 426, Carney 61.07; 427, Goodwell 60.88; 428, Waynoka 60.84; 429, Lomega 60.49; 430, Mulhall-Orlando 60.04; 431, Bluejacket 58.03; 432, Duke 57.88; 433, Olustee-Eldorado 57.64; 434, Springer 56.98; 435, Grandfield 52.75; 436, Big Pature 52.67; 437, Moyers 51.86; 438, Fargo-Gage 51.77; 439, Pittsburg 51.62; 440, Hammon 51.22; 441, Buffalo Valley 50.92; 442, Mill Creek 50.90; 443, Arnett 50.08; 444, Calvin 48.40; 445, Balko 48.10; 446, Deer Creek-Lamont 47.42; 447, Milburn 46.84; 448, Bokoshe 46.57.
449, Dover 45.88; 450, Wanette 45.44; 451, Braggs 44.90; 452, Kinta 42.56; 453, Corn Bible 42.00; 454, Temple 41.97; 455, Coleman 41.96; 456, Gracemont 40.69; 457, Forgan 38.11; 458, OSB 37.43; 459, Fort Supply 35.49; 460, OSD 33.31; 461, Eagletown 34.45; 462, Ringling 127.90; 463, Schulter 33.39; 464, Wynona 32.15; 465, Aline-Cleo 31.64; 466, Hanna 30.86; 467, Burlington 30.44; 468, Sweetwater 29.78; 469, Panola 28.85; 470, Taloga 28.67; 471, Yarbrough 28.57; 472, Freedom 28.38; 473, Billings 26.36; 474, Felt 25.98; 475, Reydon 24.36; 476, Victory Life 23.00; 477, Lone Wolf 21.30; 478, Hardesty 19.99; 479, Lawton Academy AS 19.00; 480, Keyes 9.51.