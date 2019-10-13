With only four weeks left in the high school football regular season, it’s a good time to take a look at what has been learned from the first seven weeks and how everything is shaping up in each of the state’s nine classifications.
6AI
Owasso is the only undefeated team and the front-runner for its second state title in three years. Defending champion Broken Arrow, however, is gaining momentum with two dominating wins over previously undefeated teams.
If the playoffs started today, Union would not be in them, but last Friday’s 31-7 win at previously undefeated Putnam North gives coach Kirk Fridrich’s team a realistic shot at rallying from being tied for fifth in District 6AI-2 to finishing second or third. The Redskins’ defense made a strong statement against an impressive Putnam North offense and it looks like Union has found the quarterback — sophomore Rovaughn Banks, the third starter in three weeks at that position — who is best suited for its offensive personnel.
Banks’ speed gives Union’s offense a different look than usual.
6AII
Bixby and Stillwater are high-scoring juggernauts with strong defenses and appear on a collision course to meet in the state final for the second year in a row. But undefeated Muskogee could pose problems for either of those teams.
5A
This race is suddenly wide, wide open after Piedmont’s upset over three-time defending champion Midwest City Carl Albert in Week 5. Last Friday, Tahlequah’s overtime win at No. 6 Collinsville and No. 3 Edison’s 22-21 win at unranked Coweta showed what a scramble it could be for the gold ball as there are at least 10 teams that could have a chance for the title.
4A
Bethany made a statement with a 21-0 win over defending champion Tuttle on Friday in a rematch of last year’s state final. Poteau and Wagoner also look like strong title contenders.
3A
Oklahoma City Heritage Hall and Lincoln Christian appear to be strong favorites for the gold ball although the closeness of Perkins-Tryon’s 28-21 loss to Heritage Hall on Friday was eye-opening. It appeared that the game was headed to overtime or Perkins-Tryon would have a chance to win in regulation before Phillip Smitherman’s winning Pick-6 with 11 seconds left.
2A
Defending champion Sperry and Metro Christian entered the season as co-favorites for the gold ball and nothing has occurred since then to change that. Metro’s defense has been better than expected.
Class A
Cashion, Rejoice Christian, Stroud and Pawhuska are playing at a championship level.
Class B
Top-ranked Regent Prep hasn’t played a full game yet, as all of its six wins have ended due to the 45-point mercy rule. Regent has all the ingredients to take the next step and win a state title after reaching last year’s title game, but two-time defending champion Shattuck, with 10 gold balls since 2003, can never be overlooked.
Class C
Defending champion Tipton has won three in a row after opening 0-3, but it appears Pond Creek-Hunter and Southwest Covenant are the favorites.
Beggs goes big again
Beggs, which has been in a state final the past two years, also could be a threat in 2A. For the third time in three weeks, Beggs scored 70-plus points in a 75-0 victory over Dewey on Friday. Beggs moves up to No. 6 in the World’s 2A rankings.
CJ Brown led the way for Beggs (5-1, 3-0 2A-3) with two rushes for 63 yards and two touchdowns, and he also caught two passes for 96 yards and two scores — all in the first quarter.
“We are off to a great start in districts,” Beggs coach David Tenison said. “Our young team is beginning to mature. In our first three district games, the Beggs Demons have had an amazing chemistry and our players are becoming comfortable in their role in our new offense, as we are beginning to execute at a higher level.”
Preps by the Numbers
Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World, contributed to this column.