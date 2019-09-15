Tulsa World Rankings
Class 6AI
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Owasso (2) 3-0
2. Broken Arrow (1) 2-1
3. Union (3) 1-2
4. Jenks (4) 1-2
5. Putnam North (5) 2-0
6. Norman (6) 2-0
7. Mustang (8) 2-0
8. Edmond Santa Fe (7) 1-1
9. Westmoore (9) 2-0
10. Moore (—) 1-1
Class 6AII
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Bixby (1) 2-0
2. Stillwater (2) 2-0
3. Sapulpa (5) 2-0
4. Lawton (6) 2-0
5. B. T. Washington (3) 1-2
6. Muskogee (7) 2-0
7. Del City (4) 1-1
8. Choctaw (8) 2-0
9. Ponca City (—) 2-0
10. Edmond Deer Creek (10) 1-1
Class 5A
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. MWC Carl Albert (1) 2-0
2. OKC McGuinness (3) 1-1
3. Duncan (4) 2-0
4. El Reno (7) 2-0
5. Tahlequah (6) 2-0
6. Claremore (5) 1-1
7. Edison (8) 1-1
8. Bishop Kelley (2) 0-2
9. Noble (—) 2-0
10. Collinsville(—) 1-1
Class 4A
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Tuttle (1) 3-0
2. Bethany (2) 2-0
3. Poteau (6) 2-1
4. Wagoner (3) 1-1
5. Clinton (4) 1-1
6. Oologah (8) 2-0
7. Weatherford (5) 1-1
8. Broken Bow (—) 1-1
9. Central (—) 3-0
10. Bristow (9) 1-1
Class 3A
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. OKC Heritage Hall (1) 2-0
2. Lincoln Christian (2) 3-0
3. Plainview (3) 1-1
4. Sulphur (4) 2-0
5. Berryhill (5) 2-0
6. Kingfisher (7) 1-1
7. Stigler (8) 2-0
8. OKC Marshall (9) 2-0
9. Seminole (6) 1-1
10. Cascia Hall (10) 1-1
Class 2A
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Sperry (1) 2-0
2. Metro Christian (2) 2-0
3. Vian (3) 1-1
4. Beggs (4) 2-0
5. Adair (5) 3-0
6. Kingston (6) 2-0
7. OKC Millwood (7) 1-1
8. Holland Hall (8) 2-0
9. Jones (9) 2-1
10. Washington (10) 2-0
Class A
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Cashion (1) 2-0
2. Rejoice Christian (2) 2-0
3. Stroud (3) 3-0
4. Tonkawa (5) 3-0
5. Pawhuska (6) 3-0
6. Christian Heritage (8) 3-0
7. Minco (—) 3-0
8. Mooreland (—) 3-0
9. Colcord (9) 2-0
10. Barnsdall (—) 3-0
Class B
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Regent Prep (1) 2-0
2. Shattuck (2) 3-0
3. Laverne (3) 2-0
4. Dewar (4) 2-0
5. Cherokee (5) 3-0
6. Keota (6) 2-0
7. Weleetka (7) 2-1
8. Davenport (9) 1-1
9. Seiling (—) 3-0
10. Prue (—) 2-1
Class C
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Pond Creek-Hunter (1) 2-0
2. SW Covenant (2) 2-0
3. Midway (3) 3-0
4. Buffalo (4) 2-0
5. Tipton (5) 0-2
6. Graham-Dustin (6) 2-0
7. Tyrone (7) 3-0
8. Sasakwa (10) 3-0
9. Coyle (—) 1-1
10. Boise City (—) 3-0