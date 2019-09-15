PATRIOT BOWL (copy)

Owasso's Emaud Triplett (left) and Tristan Profit have a No. 1 ranking to celebrate after defeating previous No. 1 Broken Arrow on Friday night. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 MIKE SIMONS

Tulsa World Rankings

Class 6AI

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Owasso (2) 3-0

2. Broken Arrow (1) 2-1

3. Union (3) 1-2

4. Jenks (4) 1-2

5. Putnam North (5) 2-0

6. Norman (6) 2-0

7. Mustang (8) 2-0

8. Edmond Santa Fe (7) 1-1

9. Westmoore (9) 2-0

10. Moore (—) 1-1

Class 6AII

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Bixby (1) 2-0

2. Stillwater (2) 2-0

3. Sapulpa (5) 2-0

4. Lawton (6) 2-0

5. B. T. Washington (3) 1-2

6. Muskogee (7) 2-0

7. Del City (4) 1-1

8. Choctaw (8) 2-0

9. Ponca City (—) 2-0

10. Edmond Deer Creek (10) 1-1

Class 5A

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. MWC Carl Albert (1) 2-0

2. OKC McGuinness (3) 1-1

3. Duncan (4) 2-0

4. El Reno (7) 2-0

5. Tahlequah (6) 2-0

6. Claremore (5) 1-1

7. Edison (8) 1-1

8. Bishop Kelley (2) 0-2

9. Noble (—) 2-0

10. Collinsville(—) 1-1

Class 4A

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Tuttle (1) 3-0

2. Bethany (2) 2-0

3. Poteau (6) 2-1

4. Wagoner (3) 1-1

5. Clinton (4) 1-1

6. Oologah (8) 2-0

7. Weatherford (5) 1-1

8. Broken Bow (—) 1-1

9. Central (—) 3-0

10. Bristow (9) 1-1

Class 3A

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. OKC Heritage Hall (1) 2-0

2. Lincoln Christian (2) 3-0

3. Plainview (3) 1-1

4. Sulphur (4) 2-0

5. Berryhill (5) 2-0

6. Kingfisher (7) 1-1

7. Stigler (8) 2-0

8. OKC Marshall (9) 2-0

9. Seminole (6) 1-1

10. Cascia Hall (10) 1-1

Class 2A

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Sperry (1) 2-0

2. Metro Christian (2) 2-0

3. Vian (3) 1-1

4. Beggs (4) 2-0

5. Adair (5) 3-0

6. Kingston (6) 2-0

7. OKC Millwood (7) 1-1

8. Holland Hall (8) 2-0

9. Jones (9) 2-1

10. Washington (10) 2-0

Class A

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Cashion (1) 2-0

2. Rejoice Christian (2) 2-0

3. Stroud (3) 3-0

4. Tonkawa (5) 3-0

5. Pawhuska (6) 3-0

6. Christian Heritage (8) 3-0

7. Minco (—) 3-0

8. Mooreland (—) 3-0

9. Colcord (9) 2-0

10. Barnsdall (—) 3-0

Class B

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Regent Prep (1) 2-0

2. Shattuck (2) 3-0

3. Laverne (3) 2-0

4. Dewar (4) 2-0

5. Cherokee (5) 3-0

6. Keota (6) 2-0

7. Weleetka (7) 2-1

8. Davenport (9) 1-1

9. Seiling (—) 3-0

10. Prue (—) 2-1

Class C

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Pond Creek-Hunter (1) 2-0

2. SW Covenant (2) 2-0

3. Midway (3) 3-0

4. Buffalo (4) 2-0

5. Tipton (5) 0-2

6. Graham-Dustin (6) 2-0

7. Tyrone (7) 3-0

8. Sasakwa (10) 3-0

9. Coyle (—) 1-1

10. Boise City (—) 3-0

