Preseason football preparations are entering crunch time as most teams take part in their first or in some cases, only scrimmages against other schools Thursday or Friday.
On Thursday, Union’s Gridiron Classic features six teams. Owasso faces Edmond Santa Fe in a half-game at 7:30 p.m. and Union hosts Springdale (Arkansas) Har-Ber at 8:30. Westmoore faces Bentonville (Arkansas) at 6:30. Varsity scrimmages will start at 5:05.
“It’s a big test,” Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said. “Matching up against Westmoore and Bentonville, and then the half-game against Santa Fe, you really can’t mimic that in practice so that’s really going to be a good measurement for us.”
Also on Thursday is the opening night of the 77th annual Grady Skillern All-City Preview. At LaFortune Stadium (Memorial), Edison faces Hale at 6 p.m. and Memorial hosts Central at 7, with the losers meeting at 8 and the winners in the semifinals at 9.
“We’ve been known for losing, so it’s important for us to win and help set the tone for how we’re going to play this season,” Hale receiver/defensive back James Lane said while at the Tulsa World’s Fall Sports Photo Day on Wednesday at Memorial.
Said Edison receiver Thomas Ivy, “It’s going to be a showcase.”
Memorial will face the challenge of potentially facing its first two regular-season opponents, Central and Edison, in the first two All-City games.
”All-City is very important for us to be ready for the season,” Memorial long snapper/H-back Sammy Algea said.
At Driver Stadium, McLain hosts Rogers at 6 p.m. and Webster meets East Central at 7, with the losers playing at 8 and winners in the semis at 9. McLain coach Willie Ponder said at the World Photo Day that he is looking to “find a quarterback” at the All-City as there is a three-man battle for that position.
“We’ve got a young team and I’m anxious to see them out there, I’m excited going into it,” Ponder said.
The All-City continues Friday at East Central. Thursday’s consolation winners meet at 6 p.m., with the semifinal losers playing for third place at 7, and the title game is at 8.
Another Thursday scrimmage is defending 2A champion Sperry at Cleveland.
On Friday is the Jenks Trojan Preview. In half-games, Jenks hosts Bartlesville at 6:35 p.m., Muskogee faces Putnam City at 7:45 and Jenks meet Booker T. Washington at 8:50. Scrimmages start at 5:30.
“It’s so important to go against quality opponents with Zero Week a week later,” Jenks coach Keith Riggs said. “This will show us our strengths and weaknesses.”
Said Washington coach Brad Calip, “I’m excited for it. We lost 23 seniors from last year, so we’re a young team and we’ll have some seniors playing who’ve never played and a lot of sophomores, so this will give us a chance to see where we’re at.”
Broken Arrow’s Kickoff Bash will have Coweta facing Choctaw in a half-game at 6 p.m., followed by defending 6AI champion Broken Arrow against 2018 Arkansas 7A state runner-up North Little Rock at 7:30.
At the Bixby Fall Classic, the defending 6AII champion Spartans will host Enid at 8:30 p.m. and Mustang at 9:30. Enid faces Mustang at 7:35.
At the Lincoln Christian Preview on Friday, Verdigris faces 2018 2A state runner-up Beggs at 7 p.m., followed by Lincoln Christian against Hilldale at 8:30. All four of those teams will be in top-10 rankings when those are released in the World’s Sunday editions.
Hilldale coach David “Pookie” Blevins was an assistant under Matt Hennesy at Locust Grove when the Pirates used to play in Lincoln’s preseason “Night of Champions.”
“If you play better teams, you get better,” Blevins said. “That’s Hennesy’s philosophy and that’s why we always came to this when Heritage Hall and Cascia Hall were here. We knew quick where we stood.”
Added Lincoln coach Jerry Ricke, “It will be a good test for all the teams. You can’t get that preparation and look in practice. Playing them helps you get better and see your flaws.
Oologah will host the Rogers County Rumble on Friday that also includes Catoosa, Claremore and Claremore Sequoyah.
Other scrimmages Friday include Collinsville at Sand Springs, defending 3A state champion Heritage Hall at Holland Hall, Skiatook at Sapulpa, Hominy at Rejoice Christian, Cascia Hall at Fort Gibson, Kellyville at Wyandotte and Bishop Kelley against Guthrie at Langston University.
Matheny visits Owasso
Athletic director Zach Duffield arranged for former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny to speak for an hour to the Owasso district’s coaches last week. Matheny’s book, “The Matheny Manifesto,” inspired Duffield to issue the invitation.
“It was a fabulous surprise,” Blankenship said. “He was powerful. He shared with us his transparency and professionalism. He was a guy I knew but now I’m a fan. It was motivation and inspiration for us.”
Matheny, who led the Cardinals to a pennant in 2013, is now a special advisor with the Kansas City Royals and projected by many to be their manager when Ned Yost steps down.
Thanks, Memorial
About 400 area athletes and coaches attended the World’s Fall Sports Photo Day on Wednesday at Memorial’s Veterans Arena. Thanks to Memorial High School, athletic director Mark Dover and boys basketball coach/assistant AD Bobby Allison for hosting the event. The date and site for the Winter Photo Day in October will be announced soon.