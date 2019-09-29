Wagoner quarterback Sawyer Jones enjoyed being involved in two wins during the weekend.
On Friday night, Jones helped lead the Bulldogs to their biggest offensive output of the season in a 56-7 victory over Catoosa. That enabled the Bulldogs (3-1) to remain No. 4 in the Tulsa World’s Class 4A rankings.
Then, on Saturday afternoon, Jones helped Wagoner assistant Chad Soma, who coached the undefeated fourth-grade team to a 13-6 victory against Coweta.
Jones, student council president of Wagoner’s junior class, chose coaching youth football for his community service hours, and he picked the fourth- grade level because that’s when he started playing football.
“I help the players get in the right spot,” said Jones, who also attends most of the fourth-grade practices unless he has a schedule conflict. “They’ll ask me questions. I like it a lot. It’s fun.”
In his second season as the Bulldogs’ varsity starting QB, Jones directs an offense that is averaging 45.5 points and has increased its scoring every week. Last year, Wagoner averaged 35 points in a 10-2 season that ended with a 42-35 quarterfinal loss to state runner-up Bethany.
“We’re ahead of where we were last year,” said Jones, who had two touchdown passes against Catoosa as the offense produced 434 total yards. “We’re scoring a lot of points and our defense is playing real well.”
The defense, which permitted Catoosa only 53 yards, has allowed seven points each in its past two games after Wagoner lost 42-41 at 5A Pryor in Week 2. Before that game, Wagoner had won 45 of its last 46 regular-season games.
“That was an eye-opener for us,” Jones said. “We’ve got a chip on our shoulder now. That loss lit a fire under us.”
Junior linebacker Kaden Charboneau had a big defensive game for Wagoner with an interception, a blocked punt that set up a TD, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups.
Jones’ favorite athlete and role model is New England Patriots QB Tom Brady.
“I like his love for the game, still playing at 42,” Jones said. “He’s the all-around best player and a leader on and off the field.”
Wagoner hosts Grove (2-2) on Friday.
Class 6AI notables
Second-ranked Broken Arrow has road wins over Union and Jenks — the first team to do it in the same season since Broken Arrow in 1983 — the latter of those was in the playoffs. Bishop Kelley, in 1980, was the last team to accomplish that feat in the regular season.
In a 17-15 win Friday at Jenks, Jaylen Moss was a defensive standout for Broken Arrow with two sacks, forced a fumble that set up a TD, a pass breakup and was among several Tigers who swarmed upon Will Cox on a 2-point conversion attempt that ended the game.
“Jaylen Moss had a fantastic second half,” Tigers coach David Alexander said...
In third-ranked Union’s 34-10 loss at No. 1 Owasso, backup QB Trent DeSmet entered in the third quarter and led Union on its only scoring drive. DeSmet was 7-of-12 passing for 96 yards after starter JD Geneva was 11-of-21 passing for 54 yards and an interception.
Black Bears defeat champs
Pawnee moves into the Class A rankings at No. 7 after a 22-6 win over defending state champion Tonkawa on Friday night.
Junior quarterback Blake Skidgel accounted for all three of Pawnee’s scores, including a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jake Mitchell with 9:01 left in the second quarter. Skidgel added a 4-yard touchdown run before halftime.
Skidgel found Mitchell again with a 46-yard TD pass late in the third quarter for Pawnee’s final score. Skidgel’s two passes were the only ones he attempted all game, while also rushing for 91 yards on 18 carries.
Trevor Mitchell added 147 yards on 26 carries for Pawnee, 4-0 for the first time since 2007.
On defense, Pawnee limited Tonkawa to only 187 yards of offense.
“We’re getting plenty of good play out of our linebackers,” Pawnee coach Russell Cook said. “Benjamin Brock, Wylee Craig and Nick Caesar have all been playing well.”
Fourth-ranked Pawhuska (3-0) and Pawnee (2-0) are the only two teams in A-5 without a district loss. Pawhuska is 5-0 overall. Tonkawa dropped from No. 4 to No. 8.
“When this district was put together, we all said it was going to be tough,” Cook said. “There are no off-weeks.”
Jenks reunion planned
A 40th anniversary reunion of Jenks’ first state title football team in 1979 is scheduled for Nov. 1 when the Trojans host Edmond Santa Fe. The reunion is being hosted by the Jenks Football Booster Club, Jenks football radio network and Trimble Strong Foundation. There will be a pregame dinner in the Sharp Center. All ‘79 players, coaches and student managers are invited and can bring a guest. Email Kyle Risenhoover at kyleandlindy@cox.net for more information.
Shawn Hein, Owasso Reporter, and Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World, contributed to this column.