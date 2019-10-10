MOORE — Broken Arrow junior Sanchez Banks received a heavier workload than usual Thursday night due to leading rusher Kejuan Tolbert missing the game with an ankle injury.
Banks took advantage as he established career highs with 31 rushes for 204 yards and four touchdowns to help the second-ranked Tigers pound No. 5 Westmoore 55-14 in a showdown for the District 6AI-1 lead at Moore Stadium.
Through the previous five games, Banks had 38 carries for 196 yards and a TD.
Sophomore running back Mykal Matthews, who entered the night with only three carries, also made the most of his opportunity with 15 rushes for 162 yards and a TD.
Westmoore quarterback Dayton Wolfe completed 11-of-19 passes for 257 yards and two TDs. But the Jaguars suffered several costly bad snaps — two that led to safeties — and had minus-10 yards rushing.
For the second consecutive week, the Tigers (5-1, 3-0) dominated a West team that had been undefeated. Broken Arrow led 27-7 at halftime.
“Very workmanlike, not beautiful by any stretch,” Tigers coach David Alexander said. “I love that we started out fast both halves. That’s a great sign that we’re finally making some headway to becoming a pretty good football team. These young guys that are playing with our starters are just going to make us better.”
The Tigers needed less than four minutes to jump ahead 13-0.
On the opening possession, Broken Arrow drove 75 yards in five plays. Banks gained 6 and 25 yards on the first plays, followed by a 2-yard loss. Jake Raines connected with Mitchell Banning for a 14-yard gain and then Keyon Barnett took a short pass and raced into the end zone for a 42-yard TD.
Westmoore’s (5-1, 2-1) first possession lasted only two plays as a bad snap led to a Broken Arrow fumble recovery at the Jaguars 9. Banks carried the next three plays, scoring from the 1.
Midway through the second quarter, Matthews’ 17-yard TD run increased the lead to 20-0. Matthews’ first career TD finished a 10-play, 75-yard drive.
Westmoore answered on its next offensive play as Colby Phillips caught Wolfe’s pass in the right flat and raced down the sideline for an 85-yard TD.
The Tigers responded with a 12-play, 65-yard drive that chewed up most of the half’s final five minutes. Banks, who had seven carries on the drive, scored on a 6-yard run with 26 seconds left. Raines was 3-of-3 on the drive, including passes of 15 yards to Tory Dillard and 23 to Barnett.
After Westmoore started the second half with a promising drive that ended on downs the Broken Arrow 33, the Tigers needed only five plays to score again. Banks’ third TD of the night came on an 8-yard run for a 34-7 lead. He carried the last four plays after Matthews had an 18-yard gain.
Two minutes later, Broken Arrow added a safety as Westmoore punter Matthew Lopez couldn’t handle a snap that skipped away and he kicked the loose ball out of his own end zone.
Westmoore’s next possession ended with a fumble at its 20. Banks carried on the next three plays, scoring again from the 8 with six seconds left in the third quarter for a 43-7 lead.