Sapulpa senior quarterback and TCU commit Eli Williams will miss the rest of the football season after suffering a knee injury in last Friday's win over Bartlesville.
Williams made the following announcement Tuesday night on Twitter:
"It's crazy to say that my high school career has come to an end. I tore my ACL, meniscus, and partially tore my MCL, last Friday. Thank you everybody that has supported me throughout high school. #2 signing out #2strong #blessed"
Williams had his best passing game of the season last week as he completed 7-of-11 for 170 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-40 victory. He also had 12 rushes for 56 yards. Overall this season, he has rushed for 509 yards and eight TDs, and passed for 452 yards and four TDs.
Fifth-ranked Sapulpa (4-1, 1-1) visits No. 3 Muskogee (5-0, 2-0) in a 6AII-2 showdown on Friday in the Tulsa World's top-ranked game of the week.