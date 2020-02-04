Wednesday's weather forecast has prompted Jenks to postpone its National Signing Day ceremony until 8 a.m. Monday at Frank Herald Fieldhouse and could affect other schools' ceremonies.
Jenks Public Schools issued a statement Tuesday on the postponement:
"We felt the threat of inclement weather coming in early Wednesday morning and extending through the day into Thursday was a risk we did not want to take for this time of celebration. We will be making the Sharp Center available on Wednesday morning for our athletes to come in and complete their university paperwork as needed and utilize our fax machine to get those documents sent to those respective colleges."
A football signing period for high school seniors starts Wednesday.
Football also had an early signing period from Dec. 18-20. This period will continue to April 1 in NCAA Division I and to Aug. 1 in NCAA Division II.
Athletes in other sports except basketball have been able to sign since Nov. 13. Basketball had a signing period in November and its next signing period starts April 15.
The Tulsa World’s comprehensive signing day coverage will be available online Wednesday and in Thursday’s print editions.
Many area high schools have signing ceremonies scheduled Wednesday, with Owasso starting at 7:15 a.m., followed by Union at 7:30 a.m. All of Tulsa Public Schools signees will gather at the Charles C. Mason Education Service Center at 10 a.m. Many of those signing ceremonies typically include athletes who are signing Wednesday as well as those who signed earlier in the school year.
If a school district or private school cancels classes Wednesday due to the weather, that will likely mean the signing ceremony will be also be postponed although signings can still take place.
Many of the area’s top senior football players signed in December. Others have announced their commitments, but nothing is official until they sign Wednesday.
All World player of the year finalists scheduled to sign Wednesday include Owasso's Cole Dugger (Lindenwood), and Lincoln Christian's Chase Ricke (Emporia State) and Connor Johnson (Harding).
Other high-profile players expected to sign include Bixby's Reis Vernon (Kansas) and Jenks' Will Cox (Davidson).
A ceremony for Oklahoma wrestling commit and Collinsville three-time state champion Caleb Tanner is scheduled at 1:30 p.m.
Signings can be reported to Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or 918-581-8393.