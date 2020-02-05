Snow kept Wednesday from being a typical National Signing Day event in the Tulsa area.
With schools closed, the signing ceremonies that usually are a big part of the day were postponed or canceled.
But hundreds of student-athletes still made official their college decisions.
A football signing period for high school seniors started Wednesday. Football also had an early signing period from Dec. 18-20. This period will continue to April 1 in NCAA Division I and to Aug. 1 in NCAA Division II. Athletes in other sports except basketball have been able to sign since Nov. 13.
So instead of signing ceremonies, some athletes used the unexpected day off from school to get some extra sleep, but only after sending in their paperwork to their schools, most between 7 and 8 a.m.
Technology made it a much different process than in 2011 -- the last time snow closed area schools on National Signing Day. Back then, many student-athletes had to make great effort and brave treacherous conditions to get through the snow to schools to fax in their paperwork.
This time, many could send in their papers from home.
Some of the signees planned to make the most of the winter weather and time off from school, however long it may last. Bishop Kelley defensive lineman Montrell Cozart said, "I want to play in the snow and be a kid."
Jenks running back Will Cox said after signing with Davidson, "I'm relaxing and might go sledding."
Tulsa Public Schools canceled its district-wide signing ceremony, but individual schools could hold their own ceremonies.
Some schools, such as Owasso and Bixby, have pushed back ceremonies to whenever the next day classes are in session.
With the prospect of classes being held Thursday in question due to weather, Broken Arrow, Lincoln Christian and Jenks went ahead and pushed back their ceremonies to Monday. Metro Christian's ceremony was moved to Friday.
Cox said he is looking forward to Jenks' signing ceremony at 8 a.m. Monday at Frank Herald Fieldhouse that also will include football teammates Bo Estes, Max Johnson, Justin Murphy and James Pruitt -- all four going to Northeastern A&M, as well as Matthew Wofford (Worcester Poly) and Jaxson Humphrey (William Jewell). The ceremony also will include athletes in six other sports.
"That's something I've always wanted to be a part of," Cox said. "It's been a dream of mine to celebrate with all my friends."
This year for Cox and many others, it's a dream that will be delayed a little while.