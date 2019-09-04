SOFTBALL
Sitting in St. Louis
Weather did not cooperate for Owasso over the Labor Day weekend, with the Rams rained out in every attempt to play at the Cor Jesu Haberstroh Invitational in St. Louis. The only action the Rams saw was taking cover from a storm while in in their hotel.
“Even though we got rained out,” Owasso coach Shane Eicher said, “it was still a very special trip for our girls.”
Owasso was able to gain a new fan while in Missouri. The Rams visited Shriners Hospital and met Olivia, who was born with scoliosis and has to wear a halo to help straighten her neck and spine.
“It really made our kids realize how fortunate they are,” Eicher said. “We always tell our girls to be role models for the younger ladies, but Liz was the definition of a role model. That young lady has gone through more than any of us could ever imagine, and when we saw her for the first time that smile was something that melted our hearts.
“It was something myself and the players will never forget.”
Owasso softball on Twitter about the visit: https://twitter.com/OwassoAthletics/status/1167927186466033665
Rocky Mountain highs
Kellyville and Broken Arrow turned in dominant showings at the Tournament of Champions in Erie, Colorado, over the weekend.
Broken Arrow and Kellyville each went 5-1 against a collection of Colorado teams.
Miller motoring
Henryetta pitcher Avery Miller is in the zone so far this season. The sophomore tossed her second perfect game of the season on Tuesday in Henryetta’s 13-0 victory over Okmulgee. Miller recorded 10 strikeouts in the contest.
Miller, who also threw a perfect game against Kiefer in August, is 12-2 with a 1.20 ERA this season. She has 96 strikeouts compared to only six walks.
“With her in the circle, she gives us a chance to win every day,” said Henryetta coach Ryan Swallow, whose team is 15-2 overall and tied atop the District 3A-6 standings at 6-0.
VOLLEYBALL
Rams riding high
Rankings have yet to be released in volleyball, but when they’re posted on Sept. 16 it’s almost a certainty that Regent Prep will be one of Class 3A’s top teams. Through its first 13 matches, Regent Prep is sporting a 12-1 record, which includes a Chouteau Invitational championship.
“We are off to a great start,” Regent Prep coach Mike Christie said. “We are working in a couple new starters so it has taken us some time to get our rhythm. However, the girls are working hard and are getting better every match.”
Leading the charge for the Rams has been senior striker Bella Vu, alongside sophomore outside hitter Beth Bayless. Libero Liddie Shapleigh, outside hitter Ella Drake, middle hitter Zoe Camp, setter Olivia Ramsay and outside hitter Katie Panter have also been integral in Regent Prep’s recent run.
“If we can get healthy by the postseason,” Christie said, “then I expect us to make some noise.”
CROSS COUNTRY
Busy Bulldogs
The Lincoln Christian boys kept busy despite the holiday weekend recently. The Bulldogs began a busy slate by winning the Owasso Ram Relays, with each runner logging 1.5 miles each in the six-mile event.
Josiah Antis, Andrew Smithwick, Dax Oberdiek and Nate Gibson combined for a time of 31 minutes, 3 seconds, beating Union by 15 seconds.
Then two days later, Lincoln Christian dominated at the Sapulpa meet and won with a combined 40 team points, easily finishing ahead of Holland Hall (83).
Gibson set the pace for the Bulldogs, placing first at 10:21 in the two-mile event. Antis (11:06) was sixth, Asher Harris (11:11) was ninth, Oberdiek (11:12) was 10th and Coltin Fitch (11:19) was 14th.
“We’re ambitious,” Lincoln Christian coach Stephen Lewelling said. “Honestly, we treat the Owasso Relays as a training run, but the guys have no off switch. They are full bore when it comes to competition, and we are as deep as ever.”