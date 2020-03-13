Former Glenpool football coach Steve Edwards will be among 10 inductees into the Oklahoma Coaches Association's Hall of Fame this year.
In 24 seasons, Edwards coached Glenpool to two state titles and two runner-up finishes. He stepped down as coach after last season but remains as an assistant athletic director.
Also honored in the distinguished service category is retired longtime college coach Bill Young, a former defensive coordinator at Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa. He was a Putnam West assistant from 1970-75 before moving to his first stint at OSU. Young will be honored in the distinguished service category.
Union's Steve Patterson, who led Jenks to four consecutive state boys cross country titles from 2012-15, also will be inducted.
The induction ceremony is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. July 25 at the Marriott Southern Hills, prior to the OCA Coaches Clinic.
Others in the Class of 2020 are Jerry Walker, Jeff Myers, Kyle Fowler, Phil Ingersoll, Garry Looper, David Glover and Ray West.
Walker was the girls basketball coach for 22 seasons (1995-2017) at his alma mater, Fort Gibson. He won three Class 4A state titles, had five runner-up finishes and a 518-94 record. He retired after 13 consecutive state tournament appearances.
Myers is 160-49 in 16 seasons as Kingfisher's football coach with one state title and four runner-up finishes.
Ingersoll was 276-128 with five state titles and 12 state tournament berths in a combined 15 seasons at Oklahoma City Douglass (1979-90) and OKC Northeast (2000-04), with a stint in between at Seminole State.
Looper began his basketball coaching career with a state title at Purcell in 1974 and ended it in 2001 with four consecutive state championships at OKC McGuinness.
West, who died last August at age 68, spent the last 25 years of his career at Okarche, where he reached the state tournament 11 times, including in 2018. He retired as the state's career leader in boys basketball wins with 853.
Fowler coached Spiro to its only state baseball title in 1991 and Glover, from Kingfisher, is an OSSAA assistant director.