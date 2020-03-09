Stillwater graduate Matt Holliday, former Oklahoma State softball pitcher Michele Smith and University of Tulsa graduate Bill Farney are among the NFHS National High School Hall of Fame's 2020 class of 12 inductees that was announced Monday.
The induction ceremony will be July 1 at the National Federation of State High School Associations' Summer Meeting in Denver, where Holliday started his major league baseball career.
Holliday was the Tulsa World's state football co-player of the year in 1997 with Jenks' Rocky Calmus. He was a three-year starter at quarterback as he passed for 6,211 yards and 68 touchdowns during his career. In baseball, he batted .438 as a junior and .443 as a senior. He also was a three-year starter in basketball.
Holliday went on to play 16 seasons in the major leagues from 2004-18 with Colorado, Oakland, St. Louis and the New York Yankees. He also played for the Tulsa Drillers in 2003 and '05. Holliday, an outfielder, was selected to seven National League all-star teams. He had 316 career homers and a .299 batting average. Holliday helped the St. Louis Cardinals win the 2011 World Series and was on two other pennant winners.
Oklahoma's other nominee with Holliday for the 2020 Hall of Fame Class, former Jenks football coach Allan Trimble, was not selected.
Smith, from New Jersey, had an 82-20 record at OSU and was the starting pitcher for U.S. Olympic teams that won gold medals in 1996 and 2000.
Farney was chosen in the administrator category. He was the executive director of the Texas University Interscholastic League for 14 years before retiring in 2009. He joined the UIL in 1977 and was a member of several NFHS rules committees.
Other selections included eight-time NBA all-star Alex English, former NFL receiver Dave Logan and former NFL quarterback Tim Couch. Logan is a Colorado native and English played for the Denver Nuggets.
Others athletes chosen were Maicel (Malone) Green and Karen Bye Dietz. Green was a track star in Indianapolis and won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympics. Dietz, from Wisconsin, played for the 1998 U.S. Olympic women's hockey team that won a gold medal.
Coaches selected were Charles Berry, Rickey Baker and Terry Michler. Berry was a basketball coach for 57 years in Arkansas, including the last 51 in Huntsville and won two state girls titles there and had 30 state tournament appearances before retiring in 2018. Baker, from Arizona, has been one of the nation's top cross country coaches and Michler, from St. Louis, is the nation's winningest boys soccer coach.
Robert Littlefield,a speech and debate educator from North Dakota, was chosen in the Performing Arts category.