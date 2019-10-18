Texhoma senior Isaac Word's 34-yard touchdown catch late in the first half of Thursday's 20-13 win at Watonga made it in ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10 plays of the night.
With 38 seconds left before halftime, Word, with his back to the end zone, caught Trent Mitchell's deep pass around the 10-yard line, wrapping his arms around the corner (who was face guarding) and grabbing the ball off his back before sprinting across the goal line, setting off a wild celebration on the Texhoma sideline.
Word's TD was a big play as it increased Texhoma's lead to 20-7.
Texhoma improved to 6-2 in the Class A nondistrict game while Watonga fell to 4-3.
Look at this insane catch by Texhoma, Oklahoma’s Isaac Word as he catches it off the back of a Watonga defender and takes it in for the touchdown.— Pete Christy (@pchristy11) October 18, 2019
Appreciate Red Raider fan Kaycee Keenan, who follows my page for sending this to me!
Awesome play pic.twitter.com/QGqnWgRNnl