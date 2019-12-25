Success during the postseason has been more attainable for Memorial’s boys basketball team over the past six years than in the Tournament of Champions.
During that stretch, the Chargers are 33-2 in the playoffs with four Class 5A state titles. But in the TofC, Memorial is only 9-6 with one championship.
“It’s great preparation for the state tournament,” Memorial coach Bobby Allison said.
Three-time defending 5A state champion Memorial (9-2) will open the 55th annual TofC against 2A No. 7 Okemah (5-1) at 8:30 p.m. in the final game of Thursday’s quarterfinals at Mabee Center, which is also the site of the 6A and 5A state tourneys.
Second-ranked Memorial has three returning starters, but one of those, Brayshawn Finch, who averages 10 points and seven rebounds, will miss the TofC with a knee injury that will sideline him until mid-January. The other returning starters are Kavon Key and Will Hill.
There are four No. 1-ranked teams in the boys field and two of those will meet at 1:30 p.m. — BTW (4-1), the defending 6A and TofC champions, and Class B Duke (8-0), which has an average winning margin of 50 points.
This will be Duke’s first TofC appearance.
“It’s a huge honor,” Duke coach Nick Gable said. “It’s something these kids will remember for a lifetime. This is on the bucket list of things for a coach so we’re all excited for it.
“Booker T. Washington is definitely a challenge for a school that has 160 kids K-through-12, but that’s what this is about and it’ll be fun. We’re excited for the opportunity to test our skills.”
Washington has Kansas signee Bryce Thompson, last year’s TofC MVP, and Oklahoma signee Trey Phipps, the 2019 6A state tournament MVP, but Duke also has a major college signee, 6-8 Jameson Richardson, who is going to Abilene Christian. Richardson is a move-in from Mangum who averaged 25 points per game after joining Duke last December.
“He’s a great player who can stretch the floor and shoot the 3,” Gable said. “That’s nice to have in Class B or any class. He was a great Christmas gift for us last year.”
Other boys games Thursday include 5A No. 1 Del City (4-0) against Class A No. 4 Garber (9-1) at 10:30 a.m., and 4A No. 2 OKC Heritage Hall (6-1) against 3A No. 1 OKC Millwood (4-3) at 5:30. Heritage Hall defeated Millwood 65-57 in a season opener. HH guard Trey Alexander is one of the nation’s top 50 recruits in the Class of 2021.
The TofC is the only chance for Memorial and BTW to meet this season. The semifinals could feature a rematch of Memorial’s win over Del City in last year’s 5A state final.
In girls quarterfinals, 5A No. 3 Rogers (6-0) meets 3A No. 3 Adair (5-2) at 9 a.m., 5A No. 11 Coweta (3-3) faces 4A No. 4 Muldrow (5-1) at noon, 4A No. 11 Oologah (3-1) plays 6A No. 7 Moore (4-2) at 4 p.m., and 6A No. 4 Washington (6-0) plays 3A No. 8 Kellyville (5-0) at 7 p.m.
Muldrow is the defending TofC girls champion, but graduated six seniors from last season’s team that was the 4A state runner-up.
“This prepared us the most for the state tournament, the atmosphere is so much like the state tournament,” Muldrow girls coach Jana Armer said.