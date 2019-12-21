Ebi Ere, Lawrence “Night Train” Lane, Jim Shields and Lisa Barry Berg are in the second group of inductees announced for the Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame’s class of 2020.
They join Jason Parker, Wally Knapp, Jim Linn and Joe Shoulders, who all will be inducted during the eighth annual banquet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the DoubleTree Tulsa at Warren Place.
The five other additions will be announced next weekend. All nine current TPS high schools will be represented in the 2020 class.
A reception will start at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30. Tickets for the banquet are $100 per plate or $1,000 per table. Corporate sponsorships also are available.
Reservations for tables or individual seating may be made by contacting Lisa Norman in the TPS Athletics Department at 918-746-6453.
Ere, a McLain graduate, was the Tulsa World’s co-state basketball player of the year in 1999 (with Booker T. Washington’s Antonio Reed). Ere averaged 13.7 points in 70 games for the University of Oklahoma from 2001-03 after playing two seasons at Barton County (Kansas) Community College. Ere helped the Sooners reach the Final Four in 2002 and was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. He has played pro basketball overseas since 2003.
Lane has been Booker T. Washington’s football public address announcer for about 50 years and is in his 53rd season of officiating high school basketball.
Shields coached East Central to its only wrestling state championship in 1977 and was named Class 4A state wrestling coach of the year. He was an assistant on Bishop Kelley’s state title team in 1984 and led the Comets to a second consecutive state championship and last in his only season as head coach there in 1985. Shields wrestled at OSU and won the Big Eight title at 177 pounds in 1971. He shifted to heavyweight for the NCAA tournament and finished third, as the Cowboys won the team title. Shields was an assistant on OSU’s NCAA champions in 1989 and ’90.
Berg, a 1972 Edison graduate, was inducted into the Oklahoma Tennis Hall of Fame in 2007. She played tennis four years at Oklahoma State and was named OSU’s Outstanding Female Athlete in 1976. Berg then became Oral Roberts’ women’s tennis coach for two years before moving to Hawaii. She has been the tennis director at the Rafael Racquet Club in San Rafael, California, since 1989.