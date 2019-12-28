Emmett Hahn, Bobby Jack Stuart, Jim Benien, Vince Orange and Emmit J. McHenry are in the final group of inductees announced for the Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2020.
They join Ebi Ere, Jason Parker, Lawrence “Night Train” Lane, Jim Shields, Lisa Barry Berg, Wally Knapp, Jim Linn and Joe Shoulders, who will be inducted during the eighth annual banquet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the DoubleTree Tulsa at Warren Place.
“This class is an interesting, diverse group,” TPS athletic director Gil Cloud said Saturday. “We have all kinds of things covered this time, including auto racing to go along with all the other sports that we have.”
Hahn, a 1958 Webster graduate, has been a co-organizer of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in Tulsa since it began in 1987. The four-night race meet is known nationally as the “Super Bowl” of midget car racing. During the 1970s, he won five consecutive season titles driving at Tulsa Speedway.
Orange, another Webster graduate, was a running back who had 1,100 total yards in 1975 and rushed for 1,050 as a senior in 1976. He played at Oklahoma State from 1977-81.
Stuart was a football standout for Rogers as well as a state track champion in the 100 and 220 in 1944. Stuart, a halfback, played on Tulsa’s 1945 Orange Bowl champions before being drafted. At Army, he played on its 1945 national championship team and in the same backfield as Heisman Trophy winners Glenn Davis and Doc Blanchard. In 1948, Stuart was an All-American and placed sixth in the Heisman voting. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 1948 and Cleveland Browns in 1949, but served seven years in the Air Force before going into private business.
Benien, a Central graduate, was selected to the Scholastic Coach All-America high school track team in 1968 as one of the nation’s top discus throwers. He was a state champion in the shot put in 1966 and ’67, and discus in ’68. After a two-year layoff from football, he led the Big Eight in punting in 1970 and was second nationally with a 45.5 average in 1971 for Oklahoma State. His 53.6 average in a 1971 game was a major college record until 1983.
McHenry, a 1962 Booker T. Washington graduate, founded Network Solutions and wrote the Internet’s first dot-com code. He lettered in football, wrestling and tennis at BTW.
All nine current TPS high schools will be represented in the 2020 class.
A reception will start at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30. Tickets for the banquet are $100 per plate or $1,000 per table. Corporate sponsorships also are available.
Reservations for tables or individual seating can be made by contacting Lisa Norman in the TPS Athletics Department at 918-746-6453.