Former University of Tulsa and Memorial basketball standout Jason Parker is in the first group of 2020 inductees announced for the Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame.
Also being added are Wally Knapp, Jim Linn and Joe Shoulders.
Nine more inductees will be announced over the next two weekends for the eighth annual banquet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the DoubleTree Tulsa at Warren Place. All nine current TPS high schools will be represented in the 2020 class.
Parker, who is Muskogee’s athletic director, finished his high school playing career as Memorial’s career scoring leader and graduated third in his high school class in 2000. At TU, he played in 133 career games and averaged 16.1 points over his last two seasons. He was on TU’s 2001 NIT champions and the 2002 and ’03 teams that were the Golden Hurricane’s last to win NCAA Tournament games. He was an Academic All-American second-team selection as a senior in 2004.
Knapp was 153-123 as Hale’s boys basketball coach from 1964-76. He led the Rangers to a state runner-up finish in ’68. Also, he was the golf coach at Hale, where he welcomed 2019 TPS Hall of Fame inductee Janice Gibson on to the boys team. Knapp, a Rogers graduate. coached Webster to state baseball titles in 1958 and ’59 before moving to Hale when it opened in ’59. Knapp was Hale’s athletic director from 1978-83.
Shoulders, after being an assistant for McLain’s first three years, was promoted to head basketball coach in 1962 and was in that position until 1972, leading the program to its first two state tournament berths in 1967 and ’68. In the TPS Hall, he joins one of his players, former University of Tulsa coach John Phillips, who was inducted last year. (Parker played for Phillips at TU.)
Shoulders coached at Collinsville from 1972-81 and led the Cardinals to a state runner-up finish in ’76. At McLain and Collinsville, he was a combined 239-216. He was named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1990.
Shoulders, who also served as McLain athletic director for his final five years there, was a rodeo cowboy and brother of rodeo great Jim Shoulders, a 2019 TPS Hall inductee.
Linn was an All-State football back in 1963 as he helped Hale to a state runner-up finish and Oklahoma Seven conference title. He was a quarterback who played all offensive skill positions, plus was used in the secondary and as a kicker. Hale was 21-8-1 in his three seasons. He also lettered in baseball and basketball. Linn played for the University of Oklahoma from 1964-68.
A reception will start at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30. Tickets for the banquet are $100 per plate or $1,000 per table. Corporate sponsorships also are available.
Reservations for tables or individual seating may be made by contacting Lisa Norman in the TPS Athletics Department at 918-746-6453.