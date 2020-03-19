Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OKLAHOMA... CANEY RIVER NEAR RAMONA AFFECTING WASHINGTON COUNTY. CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE AFFECTING ROGERS AND TULSA COUNTIES. ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE. * UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING. * AT 1:30 PM THURSDAY, THE STAGE WAS 30.43 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING BUT THE RIVER IS CRESTING. * FORECAST...THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE IS CRESTING AND WILL BEGIN FALLING THIS AFTERNOON. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 31.0 FEET, WIDESPREAD MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS. RURAL ROADS NEAR THE CANEY RIVER BECOME IMPASSABLE. &&