Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OKLAHOMA... BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY AFFECTING OSAGE AND TULSA COUNTIES. BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO AFFECTING TULSA COUNTY. ILLINOIS RIVER AT CHEWEY AFFECTING ADAIR...CHEROKEE AND DELAWARE COUNTIES. ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO. * UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 2:00 PM THURSDAY, THE STAGE WAS 18.96 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 18.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 19.5 FEET THIS EVENING. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 20.0 FEET, MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS NEAR 56TH STREET NORTH NEAR MINGO ROAD. MINGO ROAD NEAR 66TH STREET NORTH MAY BECOME IMPASSABLE. ACCESS ROADS NEAR THE OXLEY NATURE CENTER AT MOHAWK PARK MAY BE FLOODED. &&