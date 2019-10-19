Area high school athletes and coaches are invited to attend the Tulsa World’s Winter Sports Photo Day from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Union High School’s UMAC Redskin Room.
Coaches from basketball, swimming, wrestling and other winter sports are asked to bring their top five to eight athletes. Football teams that missed the World’s Fall Sports Photo Day in August also are invited to attend, as well as any spring sports teams.
Participants may attend any time between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., and it usually takes 30 to 45 minutes for players to fill out forms and have their pictures taken.
The photos and information gathered at the event are vital to the World’s coverage of high school sports throughout the school year. Many story ideas are generated from Photo Day.
Athletes participating in Photo Day are eligible to be asked to be the student selector in the World’s “Weekly World Picks.”
For more information, contact Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@
tulsaworld.com or at 918-581-8393.