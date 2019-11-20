Thursday will include two big basketball events involving Tulsa Public Schools.
At McLain, the public is invited to celebrate the grand opening of McLain's new fieldhouse. A ceremony is scheduled to start at 2:55 p.m. and run for about 45 minutes.
The first varsity basketball games in the fieldhouse will be at 6 p.m. (girls) and 7:30 p.m. (boys) as McLain hosts Edison.
Also, defending Class 5A boys state champion Memorial is scheduled in its season opener to host defending Arkansas 6A state champion Fort Smith Northside. It's a Coaches vs. Cancer game to recognize cancer survivors and raise money for the American Cancer Society. Game time is 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Veterans Arena.