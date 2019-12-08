This past weekend, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association conducted five football state title games over a two-day period at the same venue for the first time.
That gave football fans a chance to experience an incredible group of finals. Three of the five were one-score games, a fourth was a one-score margin until a Pick-6 with 31 seconds left and the other was an entertaining matchup where the outcome was still in doubt until the last three minutes. Bixby's 40-36 win over Stillwater in the Class 6AII final was a classic between two juggernauts.
If the OSSAA continues to hold all of its 11-man state finals at one venue, the University of Central Oklahoma's Wantland Stadium in Edmond showed over the weekend that it is an ideal choice. There was a great atmosphere for all the games as the seating capacity of 10,000 is perfect for most finals -- announced crowds for four of the five finals ranged from 5,983 for Poteau's 9-7 win over Weatherford in 4A to 7,608 for Owasso's 14-6 win over Jenks in 6AI.
The two 6A finals combined to draw almost 15,000, about the same as when they were played in the Tulsa area last year. Bixby-Stillwater drew about 2,000 more than they did last year at Owasso and the 6AI game had about 2,000 less than Broken Arrow-Jenks at H.A. Chapman Stadium.
Wantland Stadium is a great setting to watch a game and parking was about as good as it can get for a championship venue. UCO provided official statistics for all the games -- something that has rarely been supplied at state football finals -- and that is a huge step forward.
If the OSSAA continues to hold all the 11-man finals at one site, Wantland is an ideal place to stage the games. Oklahoma State, University of Tulsa and University of Oklahoma have all hosted multiple finals at some point during the past 15 years, but Wantland is a better fit at this time for these games.
But it would be good to see an exemption worked out for a Tulsa-area stadium to be used for a large-school final if two Tulsa-area teams were playing as was the case this year in 6AI.
Wantland Stadium will host the last two finals on Saturday -- Cashion against Ringling at 1 p.m. in Class A and Metro Christian faces Vian at 7 p.m. in 2A. Regent Prep will meet Shattuck for the Class B title at 7 p.m. Friday at Oklahoma City's Western Heights.
Notes and quotes
Owasso's Omarr Barker blocked a field goal that kept the game scoreless going into halftime.
Barker said, "We did something that no Owasso team has done going 13-0. That will always be the legacy of this class.
"We knew Jenks was good and we knew weren't going to just come in here and blow them out. We were already mentally prepared for a dogfight and it showed."
Owasso hadn't scored fewer than 24 points previously this season and hadn't won by less than 13. ...
Owasso sacked Jenks quarterback Stephen Kittleman five times after he hadn't been sacked in the previous eight games. ...
Jenks coach Keith Riggs on preparing for the game after former Trojans coach Allan Trimble died earlier in the week: "Well, it was difficult, no doubt. Our kids did a great job of handling it. Our seniors played for Coach Trimble his last year, so it was probably toughest on them. But I just credit our kids for how they prepared this week. Coach Trimble would have told us that he wanted us to go prepare the best we can."
Riggs on the team's progress after a 1-3 start: "They've done a great job all year. Their progress from the beginning to the end of the season was awesome. It'll sting for a little while, but they'll look back and realize the life lessons they learned and how much they really proved over the course of the season."...
Lincoln Christian's Kolbe Katsis on a 42-21 win over Plainview in the 3A final that gave the 14-0 Bulldogs their first undefeated season as an OSSAA member: "Our saying all year was `do your job' and that's what we did. We went out and executed.' " ....
Lincoln followed a familiar script when it scored two quick touchdowns Saturday. The Bulldogs had explosive starts all season, outscoring opponents 329-29 in the first quarter, including 72-7 in the playoffs.
"Our coaches always say if we start fast we'll win the game," said Josh Kaste, who scored two of his three TDs in the first period. "Our offensive line came out strong, opened big holes, they were amazing -- they blocked so good."
Son follows father's title path
Owasso lineman Michael Jamerson is the son of former McLain standout Michael Jamerson. Both have won state football titles in their sophomore seasons. The younger Jamerson combined with Andre King on a key fourth-quarter sack.
"It's a great feeling to see history repeat itself," said the elder Jamerson, whose sophomore football year was in 1987 and he also was the Tulsa Tribune's co-city basketball player of the year when McLain won a state title in 1990. "I still get butterflies and I don't even play. It was amazing. Both teams played like champs."
Metro advances
After going 0-3 previously in semifinal games, Metro Christian finally broke through with a 42-31 victory over Beggs on Friday at Broken Arrow.
"There is a sense of relief," Metro coach Jared McCoy said.
In Metro's last two semifinal losses, the Patriots led late in the fourth quarter before seeing the game slip away.
Metro quarterback Asher Link had another stellar game as he accounted for 450 yards and six TDs, but McCoy also praised linebackers Price Allman and Cade Gibson, receiver Blaze Munoz and lineman Ethan Benson.
The Patriots have dominated most of their opponents during a 14-0 season, but fell behind Beggs 13-0 and the Golden Demons then recovered an onside kick.
"It was starting to look really bleak," McCoy said. "Beggs was doing things on defense we hadn't seen. Our kids could have just gone ahead and folded, but we got a defensive stop and that was a turning point."
QB update
Last year's starting quarterbacks from the 6AI state final -- Jenks' Ian Corwin and Broken Arrow's Tate Robards -- are enjoying college success. Corwin led Drake to a 6-5 record and is among 20 finalists for the Jerry Rice Award as the FCS Freshman Player of the Year. Robards has thrown five TD passes as a backup for defending champion Morningside (Iowa) College, which returns to the NAIA title game Dec. 21 against Marian (Indiana).
Dekota Gregory, Tulsa World, and Shawn Hein, Owasso Reporter, contributed to this column.