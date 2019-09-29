8. Jimmie Coleman (copy)

Jimmie Coleman and his Muskogee teammates moved up three slots to No. 3 in the Class 6AII rankings after he rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-6 win over Ponca City on Friday night. TULSA WORLD/File photo

 Photo by EVAN BROWN/For the Tulsa World

Class 6AI

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Owasso (1);4-0

2.;Broken Arrow (2);3-1

3.;Union (3);1-3

4.;Jenks (4);1-3

3.;Putnam North (5);4-0

6.;Norman (6);4-0

7.;Westmoore (7);4-0

8.;Edmond Santa Fe (8);3-1

9.;Moore (10);2-2

10.;Norman North (--);1-3

Class 6AII

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Bixby (1);4-0

2.;Stillwater (2);4-0

3.;Muskogee (6);4-0

4.;B.T. Washington (5);2-2

5.;Sapulpa (3);3-1

6.;Del City (7);3-1

7.;Midwest City (--);1-3

8.;Lawton (4);3-1

9.;Choctaw (8);2-2

10.;Edmond Deer Creek (9);2-2

Class 5A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;MWC Carl Albert (1);4-0

2.;OKC McGuinness (2);3-1

3.;El Reno (4);4-0

4.;Tahlequah (5);4-0

5.;Edison (6);3-1

6.;Bishop Kelley (7);2-2

7.;Collinsville (9);3-1

8.;Piedmont (10);3-1

9.;Noble (--);3-1

10.;Duncan (3);2-1

Class 4A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Tuttle (1);4-0

2.;Bethany (2);4-0

3.;Poteau (3);3-1

4.;Wagoner (4);3-1

5.;Weatherford (6);3-1

6.;Broken Bow (7);3-1

7.;Central (8);4-0

8.;Bristow (9);3-1

9.;Chickasha (--);3-1

10.;Newcastle (--);2-2

Class 3A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;OKC Heritage Hall (1);3-0

2.;Lincoln Christian (2);4-0

3.;Plainview (3);2-1

4.;Sulphur (4);4-0

5.;Berryhill (5);4-0

6.;OKC Marshall (7);4-0

7.;Seminole (9);3-1

8.;Kingfisher (8);2-2

9.;Stigler (6);3-1

10.;Cascia Hall (10);2-2

Class 2A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Sperry (1);4-0

2.;Metro Christian (2);4-0

3.;Vian (3);3-1

4.;OKC Millwood (5);3-1

5.;Adair (4);3-1

6.;Washington (6);4-0

7.;Beggs (7);3-1

8.;Kingston (8);3-1

9.;Jones (9);3-1

10.;Holland Hall (10);3-1

Class A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Cashion (1);4-0

2.;Rejoice Christian (2);4-0

3.;Stroud (3);4-0

4.;Pawhuska (5);5-0

5.;Minco (5);5-0

6.;Christian Heritage (6);4-1

7.;Pawnee (--);4-0

8.;Tonkawa (4);4-1

9.;Colcord (9);4-0

10.;Mounds (--);4-0

Class B

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Regent Prep (1);4-0

2.;Shattuck (2);4-0

3.;Dewar (3);4-0

4.;Cherokee (4);4-0

5.;Burns Flat-Dill City (5);3-1

6.;Laverne (6);3-1

7.;Davenport (7);3-1

8.;Seiling (8);4-1

9.;Prue (10);4-1

10.;Canadian (--);4-0

Class C

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Pond Creek-Hunter (1);4-0

2; SW Covenant (2);4-0

3.;Midway (3);5-0

4.;Tyrone (6);4-0

5.;Graham-Dustin (5);3-1

6.;Tipton (7);1-3

7.;Coyle (8);3-1

8.;Boise City (9);4-0

9.;Buffalo (4);3-1

10.;Sasakwa (10);4-1

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Barry Lewis

918-581-8393

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @BarryLewisTW

