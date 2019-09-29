Tulsa World rankings
Class 6AI
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Owasso (1);4-0
2.;Broken Arrow (2);3-1
3.;Union (3);1-3
4.;Jenks (4);1-3
3.;Putnam North (5);4-0
6.;Norman (6);4-0
7.;Westmoore (7);4-0
8.;Edmond Santa Fe (8);3-1
9.;Moore (10);2-2
10.;Norman North (--);1-3
Class 6AII
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Bixby (1);4-0
2.;Stillwater (2);4-0
3.;Muskogee (6);4-0
4.;B.T. Washington (5);2-2
5.;Sapulpa (3);3-1
6.;Del City (7);3-1
7.;Midwest City (--);1-3
8.;Lawton (4);3-1
9.;Choctaw (8);2-2
10.;Edmond Deer Creek (9);2-2
Class 5A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;MWC Carl Albert (1);4-0
2.;OKC McGuinness (2);3-1
3.;El Reno (4);4-0
4.;Tahlequah (5);4-0
5.;Edison (6);3-1
6.;Bishop Kelley (7);2-2
7.;Collinsville (9);3-1
8.;Piedmont (10);3-1
9.;Noble (--);3-1
10.;Duncan (3);2-1
Class 4A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Tuttle (1);4-0
2.;Bethany (2);4-0
3.;Poteau (3);3-1
4.;Wagoner (4);3-1
5.;Weatherford (6);3-1
6.;Broken Bow (7);3-1
7.;Central (8);4-0
8.;Bristow (9);3-1
9.;Chickasha (--);3-1
10.;Newcastle (--);2-2
Class 3A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;OKC Heritage Hall (1);3-0
2.;Lincoln Christian (2);4-0
3.;Plainview (3);2-1
4.;Sulphur (4);4-0
5.;Berryhill (5);4-0
6.;OKC Marshall (7);4-0
7.;Seminole (9);3-1
8.;Kingfisher (8);2-2
9.;Stigler (6);3-1
10.;Cascia Hall (10);2-2
Class 2A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Sperry (1);4-0
2.;Metro Christian (2);4-0
3.;Vian (3);3-1
4.;OKC Millwood (5);3-1
5.;Adair (4);3-1
6.;Washington (6);4-0
7.;Beggs (7);3-1
8.;Kingston (8);3-1
9.;Jones (9);3-1
10.;Holland Hall (10);3-1
Class A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Cashion (1);4-0
2.;Rejoice Christian (2);4-0
3.;Stroud (3);4-0
4.;Pawhuska (5);5-0
5.;Minco (5);5-0
6.;Christian Heritage (6);4-1
7.;Pawnee (--);4-0
8.;Tonkawa (4);4-1
9.;Colcord (9);4-0
10.;Mounds (--);4-0
Class B
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Regent Prep (1);4-0
2.;Shattuck (2);4-0
3.;Dewar (3);4-0
4.;Cherokee (4);4-0
5.;Burns Flat-Dill City (5);3-1
6.;Laverne (6);3-1
7.;Davenport (7);3-1
8.;Seiling (8);4-1
9.;Prue (10);4-1
10.;Canadian (--);4-0
Class C
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Pond Creek-Hunter (1);4-0
2; SW Covenant (2);4-0
3.;Midway (3);5-0
4.;Tyrone (6);4-0
5.;Graham-Dustin (5);3-1
6.;Tipton (7);1-3
7.;Coyle (8);3-1
8.;Boise City (9);4-0
9.;Buffalo (4);3-1
10.;Sasakwa (10);4-1
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World