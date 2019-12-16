Dub Maddox is departing Victory Christian after two seasons as head football coach to become Union's offensive coordinator.
Maddox, while he was a Jenks assistant, faced Union and Redskins head coach Kirk Fridrich in six state championship games.
"It's an amazing opportunity, this wasn't something I was looking for," Maddox said Monday. "Coach Fred reached out after the season to talk about offensive football and we talked hours about strategies and past games, and after that asked if I would consider coming to Union. We used to be 53 yards apart (on opposite sidelines) and now we're sitting at the same table."
Maddox, who helped Jenks win six state titles during his 13 years a as assistant coach with the Trojans, was 11-10 in two seasons at Victory, including a playoff berth in '18.
"It was an invaluable experience, I learned so much the past two years, seeing football from a 2A perspective," Maddox said. "I received great support from the administration. Victory has a good future and I'm excited to see how the program continues to improve."
Maddox was Jenks' quarterbacks coach from 2005-10 and offensive coordinator from 2010-17. In 2010, Jenks set a Class 6A scoring record by averaging 53.4 points per game and a 6A rushing record with 3,884 rushing yards in 2011.
“We look forward to Dub and his family joining the Union family after many years of being competitors,” Fridrich said in a press release. “I have always had great respect for how well-prepared his offenses were, but even more so have admired the relationships he has built with his student athletes. Dub is committed to growing young men outside of the sport of football and fits our mission of building champions both on and off the field.”
Maddox is the director/owner of National Football Academies, where he has built a national football camp/coaching certification curriculum and is known nationally for training coaches and quarterbacks.