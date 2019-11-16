Wagoner advances once again
Fifth-ranked Wagoner advanced out of the first round of the Class 4A playoffs for the 15th consecutive time with a 42-7 rout of Fort Gibson on Friday. The Bulldogs scored 35 points in the first half and cruised the rest of the way.
“Very pleased with how we played,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict said. “We played very physical and sound.”
Sawyer Jones, Braden Drake, Chochee Watson, Nunu Clayton and Brian Trimble combined to rush for 296 yards and five TDs on 34 carries.
Drake had the game’s first touchdown run of 10 yards, and Watson started the second quarter with a 7-yard scoring run. Clayton (13 yards), Watson (8 yards) and Drew Mills (9 yards) had TD runs for Wagoner before intermission.
Clayton added Wagoner’s final score in the third quarter on a 4-yard run.
“I thought our offensive line played their best game,” Condict said.
The Bulldogs will travel to top-ranked Bethany for the 4A quarterfinals on Friday.
Cardinals clobber Idabel
Sixth-ranked 3A Verdigris advanced beyond the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012, knocking off Idabel, 41-6.
“It was a great win,” Verdigris coach Travis East said. “Any game in the playoffs is a hard-fought win.”
Dylan White led the way for the Cardinals (9-2) on offense with 167 yards and three touchdowns while completing 9-of-21 passes. Toby Willis, who had an interception on defense, caught four of those passes for 100 yards and all three touchdowns.
Sloan Roller added 68 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, and the senior linebacker added 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack.
On defense, Reese Roller, Alec Hess and Evan Raines combined for five sacks, and Carson Calvert hauled in an interception.
“It’s a great feeling for this team, these coaches and this community,” said East, whose team last won a playoff game in 2012 against Morris. “I’m very proud of this team and what they have done so far.”
Verdigris will host No. 4 Perkins-Tryon in the 3A quarterfinals at 7 p.m. on Friday night.
Demons deck Sulphur
Perkins-Tryon had Ayron Lawson and Austin Mages combine for 295 yards and four touchdowns on 50 carries to propel the Demons past Sulphur, 35-6.
“Big win for our program. Nice to get that proverbial first-round monkey off our back,” said Perkins coach Bruce Wiliams, whose team reached the second round of the playoffs for only the second time since 2008. “We’re playing really well and it’s encouraging to watch the effort that our kids play with.”
Lawson rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown, and he also threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Teegan Shepard. Mages had 139 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries for the Demons (10-1).
“Sulphur is one of the best programs in the state and it was really rewarding for our guys to get a win against such a quality opponent,” Williams said.
Bulldogs cruise into quarters
Class 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian posted 647 yards on offense to breeze into the 3A quarterfinals with a 56-7 victory over Inola at Dennis Byrd Stadium.
The Bulldogs (11-0) scored the game’s first touchdown less than three minutes in on Josh Kaste’s 56-yard run. Kaste followed with TD runs of 12, 7, 30 and 4 yards — all in the first half.
“We challenged our kids to start the game fast,” Lincoln Christian coach Jerry Ricke said. “We came out and did just that, scoring on two of our first three plays.”
Senior quarterback Chase Ricke completed 11-of-20 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns, including a 76-yarder to Kolbe Katsis in the first quarter. Ricke’s other TD passes went to Kaste (59 yards) and Katsis (68 yards) in the third quarter.
Lincoln Christian, which beat Inola 51-19 in the first week of the season, limited the Longhorns to 167 yards on offense.
“Defensively, I thought our guys flew to the football and limited what Inola was trying to do,” Jerry Ricke said.
The Bulldogs will host Kingfisher in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We know that we will have a very stern test next week as Kingfisher is a top quality team,” Jerry Ricke said. “We are looking forward to the quarterfinals in what should be a great game.”