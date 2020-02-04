Wednesday’s weather forecast has prompted Jenks to postpone its National Signing Day ceremony until 8 a.m. Monday at Frank Herald Fieldhouse. As of Tuesday night, other area districts — including Tulsa Public Schools — had followed suit.
Jenks Public Schools issued a statement Tuesday on its postponement:
“We felt the threat of inclement weather coming in early Wednesday morning and extending through the day into Thursday was a risk we did not want to take for this time of celebration. We will be making the Sharp Center available on Wednesday morning for our athletes to come in and complete their university paperwork as needed and utilize our fax machine to get those documents sent to those respective colleges.”
A football signing period for high school seniors starts Wednesday.
Football also had an early signing period from Dec. 18-20. This period will continue to April 1 in NCAA Division I and to Aug. 1 in NCAA Division II.
Athletes in other sports except basketball have been able to sign since Nov. 13. Basketball had a signing period in November and its next signing period starts April 15.
The Tulsa World’s comprehensive signing day coverage will be available online Wednesday and in Thursday’s print editions.
Many area high schools had signing ceremonies set for Wednesday, but that number dwindled as cancellations were announced.
Tulsa Public Schools announced Tuesday night that it has called off classes for Wednesday and that its signing ceremony would be canceled and not rescheduled.
Union moved its ceremony to 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Owasso’s event was moved to 7:15 a.m. Thursday or the next day school is in session.
Many signing ceremonies typically include athletes who are signing Wednesday, as well as those who signed earlier in the school year.
If a school district or private school cancels classes, that will likely mean the signing ceremony also will be be postponed, although signings may still take place.
Many of the area’s top senior football players signed in December. Others have announced their commitments, but nothing is official until they sign Wednesday.
All World player of the year finalists scheduled to sign include Owasso’s Cole Dugger (Lindenwood), Metro Christian’s Asher Link (Air Force) and Lincoln Christian’s Chase Ricke (Emporia State) and Connor Johnson (Harding).
Other high-profile players expected to sign soon include Bixby’s Reis Vernon (Kansas) and Jenks’ Will Cox (Davidson).
A ceremony for Oklahoma wrestling commit and Collinsville three-time state champion Caleb Tanner was scheduled at 1:30 p.m.
Signings may be reported to reporter Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or 918-581-8393.