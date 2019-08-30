Metro Christian coach Jared McCoy predicted during spring practice that quarterback Asher Link, one of the state’s top passers in 2018, would fill quite a bit of the void left by the graduation of Ryan Johnson, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards last season.
McCoy said then about Link, “He’s probably the most physically gifted quarterback I’ve ever coached. He’s our fastest time in the 100 and 200. He’s done a really good job of knowing when to tuck it and run.”
Three months later, all of those attributes were on display in the Class 2A No. 2 Patriots’ season opener Friday night. Link accounted for 346 yards and four touchdowns as he led Metro past Broken Bow 35-9 at Patriot Stadium.
Link completed 14 of 27 passes for 190 yards and a TD. He electrified the crowd as he raced on the stadium’s new turf for scoring runs of 52 yards and a career-long 73 yards in the first half to help the Patriots take a 28-2 lead into intermission.
“I wasn’t expecting to break either of those because they were pass plays,” Link said. “It just kind of opened up in the middle, and a couple of my receivers gave me great blocks downfield.”
Broken Bow, a 4A team that returned eight starters from a defensive unit that posted six shutouts last year, sacked Link three times and often put pressure on him. Both of his first-half TDs came on a scrambles, and once he got past the line of scrimmage, he showed his excellent speed pulling away from Broken Bow’s defenders.
“It was fun to watch,” McCoy said. “His decision-making on when to tuck and run was a huge difference-maker tonight.”
Last year, Metro opened the season with a 28-22 win at Broken Bow en route to reaching the 2A semifinals. There wasn’t any fourth-quarter drama Friday.
“We made a lot of mistakes, and there are a lot of things we can improve on, but I’m really excited for the rest of the season,” Link said.
Metro’s defense allowed only 119 yards. All of Broken Bow’s points were set up by its defense — specifically Clay Sanders, whose pressure on Link led to a safety late in the first quarter. Sanders also set up the Savages’ TD in the third quarter when he picked off a screen pass at the Metro 7.
“Our defense was unbelievable,” McCoy said.
Defense set up Metro’s first TD. Price Allman’s 4-yard touchdown run opened the scoring four plays after Metro’s Ben Simpson recovered a Broken Bow fumble at the Savages’ 27.
After the Savages’ safety that came after a 35-yard punt pinned the Patriots at their 2, Metro broke the game open with a pair of TDs only 44 seconds apart early in the second quarter.
Link’s 52-yard run was followed by his 58-yard TD pass to Carson Callaway on an inside screen — on the play following another Savages fumble. Callaway had five catches for 82 yards.
”He’s got really great speed, saw an opening and and just took off,” Link said.
With 3:47 left in the half, Link’s 73-yard run increased the Patriots’ lead to 28-2.
Broken Bow cut its deficit to 28-9 as quarterback Brian Garrett scored on a 7-yard run early in the third quarter, set up by Sanders’ interception.
Late in the third quarter, Link made it 35-9 as he powered into the end zone from the 2 for his first three-TD rushing game of his career. He had 12 rushing TDs last year.
“I am really pleased with what Asher did with his legs,” McCoy said. “We knew he was fast, but I like what I saw from him from a toughness aspect, putting his shoulder down and running through tackles, running through bodies.”