Gentry Williams helped fuel Class 6AII No. 3 Booker T. Washington past Class 5A No. 2 Bishop Kelley 33-14 Friday night at Angelo Prassa Field.
Williams, a sophomore quarterback, passed for 288 yards, ran for 71 more, and accounted for five touchdowns.
“I think (Gentry) tried to do a little too much at first, but then he really settled down,” Booker T. Washington head coach Brad Calip said. “He kept his composure and made some great throws.”
Williams was not alone though in having a solid night for the Hornets (1-1). Freshman wide receiver Jalen Teague had 143 receiving yards on five catches and a pair of touchdowns.
“I thought (Teague) played really well,” said Calip. “We are pretty excited about him.”
Seniors JJ Hester and Kirshawn Brown both had big games as well. Hester caught three passes for 132 yards with one touchdown while Brown led the charge on defense at linebacker.
“(Brown) had 30 tackles last week (against North Little Rock) and probably about 25 tonight,” Calip said. “Defensively he is our anchor and makes us better. He flies to the ball and goes sideline to sideline.”
Booker T. Washington scored on its opening possession, courtesy of a 50-yard strike from Williams to Teague at the 7:58 mark of the first quarter.
The two teams then exchanged big plays early in the second period. Cori Lewis scored a 62-yard run and Brooks Benson added the extra point to put Kelley (0-1) up 7-6 just 12 seconds into the frame.
The Hornets answered 69 seconds later when Williams found Hester on a touchdown pass that covered 71 yards.
Booker T. Washington extended its advantage to 19-7 after a 22-yard pass from Williams to Gentry Dalton with 4:44 left in the second quarter.
Williams and Teague hooked up again, this time on a 33-yard connection with 92 seconds remaining in the first half to make it 25-7.
Williams then scored on a 4-yard keeper and followed up with the two-point conversion to stretch the lead to 33-7 with 5:28 left in the third period.
The Comets capped the scoring with 3:32 remaining on a 10-yard touchdown toss from Stephen Collins to Cooper McMurray.
“When you lose 23 seniors it’s hard to get guys to jell,” Calip said. “We’ve gotta clean up a lot of stuff but I feel we are going to be tough come November and December.”