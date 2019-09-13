SAND SPRINGS — A strong team effort carried Sand Springs to a 35-0 victory over Putnam City in its home opener Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
Ty Pennington started at quarterback and completed 13-of-21 passes for 177 yards and four touchdowns. Two of his teammates had solid nights on the offensive side, as well.
Wide receiver Jacob Snodgrass had four catches for 94 yards and three TDs. Running back Trey Wilkerson rushed for 68 yards, had 32 more receiving and one TD.
The Sandites defense held the Pirates (0-2) to just 78 yards of offense and came up with crucial turnovers.
“Our defense was rallying to the ball and did a better job of tackling as a team,” Sand Springs coach Dustin Kinard said.
Sand Springs got its first touchdown on a 17-yard strike from Pennington to Snodgrass with 2:31 remaining in the first quarter.
The duo hooked up again on a connection that covered 25 yards at the 7:56 mark of the second, thanks to a remarkable one-handed grab by Snodgrass.
The Sandites extended their advantage with a TD on a 15-yard screen pass from Pennington to Wilkerson with 42 seconds left in the half.
Both of Sand Springs’ touchdowns in the second quarter were set up by fumble recoveries, the second one courtesy of Brooks Dudley at the Putnam City 45-yard line with 3:51 to play in the half.
The Pirates went three-and-out on the opening possession of the second half. They moved into Sandites territory on their next drive, but once again were turned away.
Sand Springs got another turnover when Jerret Haley intercepted a pass at his own 40 and returned it to the Putnam City 40 with 4:55 left in the third quarter.
The Sandites cashed in on that opportunity just 44 seconds later when Pennington hooked up with Javon Cisco on a 22-yard TD strike.
Snodgrass reached the end zone again on the final play of the third quarter, covering 42 yards on a pass from backup quarterback Braden Foster.
This was the first of three consecutive home games for the Sandites (1-1). They host Greenwood, Arkansas, next Friday and then have their homecoming game and district 6AII-2 opener in two weeks against Shawnee.
Kinard knows that there still is room for improvement and he is hopeful that begins with the final test next week before district play starts.
“We are trying to get one (of the quarterbacks) to step up and win the spot,” Kinard said. “We’ve still got to block and tackle better overall and we’ve got to clean up the penalties.”