Hale had seen enough of Stephen Collins before halftime. Whether it was by the pass or by the run, Collins put on a show Friday night.
Collins accounted for all five first-half touchdowns on the way to leading No. 7 Bishop Kelley to a 42-0 victory over Hale at Bishop Kelley’s Angelo Prassa Field in the District 5A-3 opener for both teams.
“He’s a good football player,” Kelley coach J. J. Tappana said about Collins. “He made some really good reads tonight on the run and on the pass.
“He is playing confident, and he’s just playing better every week. He’s a really fast kid. He throws a great slant and a really nice post. We’re just trying to utilize that and throw the ball and get more confident.”
Collins completed 9-of-14 passes for 106 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for 55 yards and a TD on four carries — all in the first half.
The first two TD tosses went for 19 and 10 yards to Cooper McMurray. His third TD pass was 2-yarder to Doyle Gehring, and his final TD strike went to Jeremiah Besses.
Collins also scored on a 1-yard run to lead the Comets to a 35-0 halftime lead.
Kelley (2-2, 1-0 5A-3) pulled its starters to start a second half, which was played with a running clock.
After a Grayson Hall 4-yard TD run gave the Comets a 42-0 lead with scores on their first six possessions, the game flew by with remarkable speed.
In one of the shortest games in recent memory, the game took only 1 hour, 58 minutes.
Hale (2-2, 0-1) was led by quarterback DeAngelo Washington, who had 72 yards on 17 carries.
“I can’t say enough for coach (Brian) Jones and what he’s done,” Tappana said about Hale‘s second-year coach. Jones, who has already doubled last year’s win total. “You can see it on film. There’s more fans than I’ve seen for them in a long time, there’s more kids out. They’re doing everything the right way. I’m really proud of what he’s done.”
Tappana was happy to get OSU commit Zach Middleton back for the first time this season. Middleton played sparingly, but he rushed four times for 35 yards. He is looking forward to getting Corieon Lewis back next week against Edison. But Montrell Cozart had surgery Friday and is out for the year.
“We’ve had some pretty devastating injuries,” Tappana said. “We took some body blows for a while, and now we’re just trying to catch our breath. This game was good for us.”