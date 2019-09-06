JENKS — All the Bixby Spartans really wanted was to get another rare win over the archrival Jenks Trojans like they did two years ago.
They succeeded in running the Trojans out of Allan Trimble Stadium, erasing more than a half-century’s worth of frustration in that storied arena.
Like they did in last week’s blowout win over Mansfield (Texas) Timberview, the Spartans passed and ran at will.
They also feasted on six turnovers, including three interceptions by senior two-way standout Brennan Presley, and rolled to an astonishing 57-7 triumph before an estimated 7,000 spectators.
“We haven’t had one of these things over here since I’ve been at Bixby, so it’s a good one and we’ll take it,” 10th-year Spartans coach Loren Montgomery said.
It was the Spartans’ first victory in Jenks since 1968. And it was the most points scored by a Bixby team over the Trojans since winning 68-6 in Jenks on Nov. 15, 1958, and the worst Jenks defeat since playoffs began in 1944.
The win was the second for the Spartans over the Trojans in three years. Before that, Jenks, with 16 state titles to its credit, had won 16 meetings in the series since 1977.
“I think it’s a great win and we’ve improved since last week,” said Presley, who also caught two touchdown passes from Mason Williams.
That raised his total for TD receptions to eight in two weeks. He caught six TD passes from Williams in the 77-44 win over Mansfield Timberview.
Williams, who threw eight TD passes against Timberview, added four more Friday, including two to Luke Creeger. Williams went 15-for-17 through the air for 289 yards. He now has 724 passing yards in two games.
Braylin Presley, Brennan’s sophomore brother, also had a huge game, rushing nine times for 108 yards and four TDs.
Jordan Reagan, the Spartans’ other standout senior cornerback along with Brennan Presley, had two interceptions. Junior linebacker, Nick Wedel had an early sack of Trojans quarterback Stephen Kittleman and recovered a fumble.
Wedel’s fumble recovery near the end of the first quarter set up Braylin Presley’s second TD run from 8 yards out and gave the Spartans a 21-0 lead.
The Spartans made it 27-0 on Williams’ 10-yard pass to Creeger, 36-0 on a safety when the Trojans snapped the ball low and through the hands of punter Bo Estes, and 43-0 when Brennan Presley hauled in his second long TD pass, this one for 59 yards.
Presley also had a 79-yard reception from Williams on Bixby’s second possession and totaled 144 yards on four receptions.
From there, it was just a matter of guessing the final score. The Spartans tacked on two scores in the third quarter and Jenks finally got on the board with a 2-yard run by Griffin Forbes with 1:02 left in the third quarter.
Kittleman went 21-for-35 for 253 yards for the Trojans, who opened with a 38-0 win at Mansfield Legacy last week. The Trojans moved the ball at times, but they couldn’t mount a serious running game and the fumble and Kittleman’s five interceptions blunted their momentum at every turn.
The Spartans hit so quickly that it was if the Trojans never saw them coming. The Spartans marched 54 yards in three plays to score on their first possession.
Braylin Presley bolted 21 yards through the middle to open the drive, Brennan Presley caught a 5-yard pass from Williams and then Braylin Presley scooted outside and went 28 yards down the right sideline to put the Spartans were on the board.
Jenks moved the chains for four first downs before punting back to the Spartans at their 11, but Bixby struck quickly to score twice in a span of 14 seconds.
Williams went 10 yards on a quarterback draw and then found Brennan Presley wide open over the middle for the 79-yard strike that made it 14-0. Jenks fumbled to start its next possession and Wedel’s recovery set up Braylin Presley’s second rushing TD and the Spartans led 21-0.
Bixby, the defending Class 6A Division II state champion, improved to 2-0 and now has the week off before visiting Putnam City on Sept. 20. Jenks (1-1) will play archrival Union in the Backyard Bowl next Friday in the Redskins’ Union-Tuttle Stadium.