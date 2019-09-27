BIXBY — As usual, red, white and blue were the dominant colors Friday night in Bixby.
The Spartans thumped Sapulpa 54-10 on their Military Appreciation Night to start district play and improve to 4-0 this season. Class 6A No. 3 Sapulpa suffered its first loss, dropping to 3-1.
The night featured a military flyover during the national anthem, Bixby players running onto the field holding American flags and a two-minute firework show after the Spartans’ entrance. Bixby players also wore an American flag decal on one side of their helmets, which matched the Spartans’ blue jerseys with red numbers.
“It’s tremendous,” said Bixby coach Loren Montgomery of Military Appreciation Night. “We got a ton of veterans that we honor.”
It didn’t take long for Class 6AII No. 1 Bixby to get things started after the short fireworks show ended. The Spartans jumped to a 19-0 lead in the first quarter. Quarterback Mason Williams connected with Luke Creeger for the first two touchdowns of the game. Braylin Presley then ran for a 40-yard touchdown in the quarter. Presley also ran for another score in the third quarter. He finished the night with 89 rushing yards on nine carries.
Presley’s brother, Brennan, was on the receiving end of Williams’ fourth touchdown of the game in the second quarter. Williams threw one to Jordan Reagan earlier in the quarter, too.
Williams out-dueled fellow quarterback Eli Williams, Sapulpa’s gunslinger who is committed to play at TCU next fall. Mason Williams was 26-of-35 through the air for 417 yards and four touchdowns. Eli Williams completed five of his 13 passes for 31 yards and two interceptions. Mason Williams also threw an interception — his first of the season.
Mason Williams’ play of the night came because of his legs, though. He scrambled around the right corner and ended a 6-yard touchdown run by trucking a defender at the goal line.
“Mason’s a competitor,” Montgomery said. “He loves to play and executes extremely well. He’s been playing really well. Just proud of what he’s been doing, and he’ll only get better.”
Offense was slowed by a running clock in the second half after Bixby led 40-10 at halftime. Braylin Presley’s second touchdown was the only score in the third quarter. Bixby backup quarterback Corbin Steele concluded scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run with 4:51 left.
“It’s a good win because it’s our first district game, and we’re excited to get off to a good start in our district – right where we want to be,” Montgomery said. “… (I’m) proud of the guys. They came out ready to play and executed well against a good Sapulpa team.”