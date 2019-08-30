MANSFIELD, Texas — Class 6AII No. 1 Bixby found itself in an early hole on Friday night at R.L. Anderson Stadium. The Spartans watched Mansfield Timberview claim a six-point lead midway through the second quarter, holding the Spartans to seven points.
Bixby recovered in a major way, though, scoring 70 more points to throttle Timberview, 77-44, in the second installment of the Border Brawl south of the Red River this year.
Bixby quarterback Mason Williams threw eight TDs, six of them to star receiver Brennan Presley as Bixby rolled up more than 500 yards of offense.
After Williams found Presley for a 51-yard TD with 3:36 left in the opening quarter, the Spartans would never trail again.
Carson Chambers opened the game’s scoring, cashing in on a 1-yard touchdown run for the Spartans (1-0) only 80 seconds into the contest.
Timberview would score on back-to-back possessions, but then Williams found Presley and the Bixby offensive onslaught was on.
Before halftime, Bixby had touchdowns on three more Williams-to-Presley throws — for 18, 15 and 15 yards apiece. Williams then capped the first half with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Braylin Presley.
Presley opened the second half with a 1-yard TD run, and Williams followed with a 51-yard touchdown pass to Luke Creeger.
Then for good measure, Williams completed a 14-yard scoring pass to Brennan Presley, and Chambers scored the game’s final touchdown on a 4-yard run with 6:41 remaining.
In all, the Spartans totaled 552 yards of offense, including 435 yards through the air — all by Williams.
Brennan Presley was one of two 100-yard receivers for Bixby with 237 yards on 17 receptions. Creeger finished with five catches for 105 yards.
“We were happy to get away with a win,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. “We had a lot of guys step up and play really well. I thought we adjusted well to the speed of the game and am just really proud of our kids and coaches. Hopefully we can use this win to improve and build some momentum.”