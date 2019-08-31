BENTONVILLE, Ark. – In a season-opening border clash of high school football powers, North Little Rock proved worthy of holding the No. 1 ranking in the state of Arkansas, rolling past Booker T. Washington 19-0 Saturday in the second annual Rumble in the Ozarks at Bentonville’s Tiger Stadium.
North Little Rock controlled the pace with a ground attack that racked up 202 yards while holding Washington to just 31 rushing yards and 69 through the air.
After a scoreless first quarter that saw the Hornets squander two trips into North Little Rock territory, the Charging Wildcats quickly took control in the second quarter with big plays on both sides of the ball.
Booker T. Washington (0-1), ranked No. 4 6AII, turned the ball over on downs on each of its first two drives.
The first drive stalled at the Charging Wildcat 22. Then after Jeremiah Adams recovered a fumble at the North Little Rock 39, the Hornets could only muster 7 yards before giving the ball back.
A muffed punt snap on the final play of the first quarter set North Little Rock up at the Washington 14.
Five plays later, Fredrick O’donald plunged in from two yards out to give the Charging Wildcats a 7-0 lead.
North Little Rock defensive tackle Isaiah Jones picked off a Hornet pass on the ensuing drive, setting up a 1-yard sneak by quarterback Kareame Cotton to make it 14-0 with 8:47 to play in the first half.
Cornerback Devion Larff picked off another Washington pass on the third play of the next drive, which led to a 25-yard field goal by Liam Selhorst, extending the lead to 17-0 just before the intermission.
Washington again drove the ball into Charging Wildcat territory on its first drive of the second half, only to turn it over on downs at the North Little Rock 30.
The Charging Wildcats put the final points on the board early in the fourth quarter when an errant Hornet snap sailed over the punter’s head and out of the end zone for a safety.
North Little Rock nearly tacked on one more score when Aaron Sims broke loose for a 54-yard jaunt that was called back for illegal motion.
Sims still led the way with 106 yards on 20 carries. O’donald racked up 103 on 22 carries.
Washington quarterback Christian Butler completed 3-of-11 passes for 46 yards.
North Little Rock will host Memphis Whitehaven on Friday night, while Washington visits Tulsa Bishop Kelley.