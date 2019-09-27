JENKS — Friday night’s rematch of last year’s Class 6AI state final had a similar finish with a slightly different twist.
In both cases, Jenks began its final drive trailing Broken Arrow by eight points.
Jenks’ comeback bid in last year’s state final ended with an interception in the final seconds. In the rematch, fourth-ranked Jenks scored a touchdown on Stephen Kittleman’s 4-yard pass to Malachi Penland on an untimed down after time expired, but failed on the 2-point conversion as No. 2 Broken Arrow held on for a 17-15 victory in a 6AI-1 district opener before an estimated 9,000 fans at Allan Trimble Stadium.
“I feel it was just like the state championship,” Broken Arrow running back/cornerback Kejuan Tolbert said. “We had to fight hard and come out with the win.”
Tolbert had a huge game on offense with 31 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns. For a moment, it looked like he also had made the game-saving defensive play, punching the ball away from Bo Estes in the end zone as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
However, Tolbert was called for pass interference and Jenks received an untimed down.
“I feel like it was a good play, I was shocked (by the penalty flag),” Tolbert said.
Kittleman capitalized as he found Penland open in the end zone to cap a 13-play, 80-yard drive that took the final 5:05. Kittleman was 6-of-9 for 83 yards on the drive and finished 16-of-27 for 213 yards.
Jenks was penalized 5 yards for motion, putting the ball back at the 8 for the conversion. With the Tiger fans roaring, there appeared to be confusion on the snap to Will Cox in the wildcat formation. The snap was fumbled and Cox could only fall on the ball as he was buried by several Tigers to end the game.
“It should have come down to the last play,” Alexander said about a game where the yardage was nearly identical — Jenks outgained Broken Arrow 254-253. “If the last play was down at the other end, we might not have stopped them, there was so much noise from The Pride that they can’t execute their offense.”
On that last drive and for the entire game, Broken Arrow (3-1, 1-0) was without standout defensive back Myles Slusher, who was sidelined with an ankle injury. Slusher’s goal-line interception saved the Tigers in last year’s state final.
“When you play these really good football teams, you’ve got to be able to play to the last play,” Alexander said. “The last two years our team has figured out how to do that.”
After Jenks (1-3, 0-1) went 3-and-out on the game’s opening possession, Broken Arrow took advantage of a short punt and drove 37 yards in eight plays, capped by Tolbert’s 2-yard touchdown runs. A key play on the drive was Isaiah Keller’s fourth-down conversion catch — initially a 32-yard TD but reduced statistically to a 25-yard gain as he was called for a facemask penalty on a stiff-arm.
Jenks cut its deficit to 7-3 on Max Paskvan’s 32-yard field goal on the second quarter’s second play. The Trojans drove 77 yards in 12 plays to set up Paskvan. Kittleman was 4-of-6 for 62 yards on the drive.
With 3:14 left in the first half, Tolbert made it 14-3 with a 31-yard dash on the play after Jaylen Moss sacked Kittleman, whose fumble was recovered by Darryan Moss.
Early in the third quarter, Broken Arrow had a chance to increase its lead when Keyon Barnett blocked a punt, for the second time in two games, giving the Tigers possession at the Jenks 36. The Tigers picked up two first downs, but the drive stalled at the 10 and ended with a missed field goal.
Estes hauled in a 30-yard TD pass from Kittleman to open the fourth quarter, but missed the 2-point conversion that left it at 14-9. Although 11:27 remained, each team would only have one more possession.
Broken Arrow drove 57 yards in 13 plays, much of it powered by Tolbert, but had to settle for Tyler Crawford’s 28-yard field goal that gave Jenks a chance to tie the game on the final possession.
“I’m real excited coming out with a victory,” Tolbert said. “It was fun experience.”